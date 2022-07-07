America surpasses Monterrey and Tigres as the most expensive squad in Liga MX for the 2022 Apertura

Club América, the most expensive squad in Apertura 2022. Photo: @ClubAmerica

Already started the Opening 2022 of Liga MX, the clubs begin to close ranks in their squads despite the fact that the transfer market is still open. However, with most additions made, it is the Club América the team with the highest economic value As for your template. According to the specialized portal Transfermarktthe Eagles have a total of €77 million among its 25 registered players to face the semester.

The azulcremas appear in the new tournament as one of the great candidates to fight for the title and although how much their squad is worth is merely anecdotal and statistical, it adds to the arguments that put the team as one of the favorites. In addition, a streak of several consecutive years with the Nuevo León squads as the most valued is broken.

The incorporations of the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez and of the Mexicans Nestor Araujo y Juergen Damm They have added 11.2 million euros just for the 2022 Opening. Cabecita’s record is valued at 6 million, that of former Celta de Vigo at 4 million and that of former Atlanta United at 1.2 million.

To them are added elements that were already part of the team such as the Peruvian Pedro Aquino (6 million), the Chilean Diego Valdes (6 million), the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez (5 million), the Spanish Álvaro Fidalgo (4 million), the Colombian Roger Martinez (3.5 million) or the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres (5 million). Of Mexican nationality are players like Jorge Sanchez (5 million), William Ochoa (1.5 million), Miguel Layun (1.5 million) or Alexander Zendejas (3 millions).

The podium of the most valued squads is completed by Monterrey and Tigres. The Rayados are located with the second most expensive team with a figure of 69.7 million euros by having elements such as the Argentine Maximilian Meza (9 million), Esteban Andrada (4 million), Rogelio Funer Mori (4.5 million) or the Mexicans Cesar Montes (7 million), Luis Rom (7 million) and Érick Aguirre (5 million).

For their part, the Tigers are valued just a million less than their archrival. That is, at 68.7 million euros (already including its recently signed, the Ecuadorian Jordy Caicedo who arrived from CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria). As strongest cards, the felines have the French Florian Thauvin (12 million), the Uruguayan Nicholas Lopez (7.5 million), the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo (7 million), the Argentine Guido Pizarro (3.5 million), the Brazilian Rafael Carioca (3 million) and the Mexicans Sebastián Córdova (5 million) and Jesús Angúlo (6 million).

Soccer Football – Tigres presentation for new signing Florian Thauvin – Estadio Universitario, Monterrey, Mexico – July 11, 2021 New signing Tigres’ Florian Thauvin during press conference REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

1.- America: 77 million euros.

2.- Monterrey: 69.7 million euros.

3.- Tigers: 68.5 million euros.

4.- Guadalajara: 63.8 million euros.

5.- Santos Laguna: 61.1 million euros.

6.- Cruz Azul: 58.6 million euros.

7.- Pachuca: 51.7 million euros.

By contrast, equipment with less value son Athletic Saint Louis y Puebla with 29.3 million, Necaxa with 26.3 million, Queretaro with 23.8 million and Mazatlan with 20.9 million.

