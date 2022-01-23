America vs Atlas: where and when to see the debut of Jonathan Dos Santos with the Eagles

Jonathan Dos Santos could have his first minutes as a player for the Eagles (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

After the brief break they had on the Coapa campus, by not playing matchday 2 of the Grita México Clausura 2022, Santiago Solari’s squad will see action again. The Azteca Stadium field will host the first match of the Águilas del América as a local, when they receive the current champion, directed by Diego Cocca. in the meeting, Jonathan Dos Santos could debut and have their first minutes in Liga MX.

Atlas will be the only team on the field with two games played. In these matches they were able to consolidate a victory and a draw, so they have four units and are on rung number eight. While, America tied on the first day against Puebla, so they are forced to keep the three points so as not to fall behind in the general classification.

To get it, America will have the locality in its favor. Despite the fact that in the most recent update of the epidemiological risk traffic light, Mexico City reverted to yellow, the Azteca Stadium will be able to open its doors to fill the seats in its entirety. In that sense, just over 87 thousand people will be able to support the Eagles and the champion in person. The rest of the fans will be able to follow the actions on various platforms.

Atlas will seek to get the three points without their references in the attack (Photo: Twitter/@AtlasFC)

Place: Azteca Stadium, Coyoacan, Mexico City.

Date: Saturday January 22, 2022.

Hour: 21:00.

TV: one of the most attractive matches of the day can be followed live through channel 2, open television, by the team of TUDN. In the pay signal it will be transmitted by means of the Afizzionados and TUDN.

Internet and application: the official site of TUDN will have the live broadcast of the meeting between Águilas and Rojinegros, as well as the telephone application of the same company, Izzy Y Blim TV. However, all those options will only be available to people with a subscription.

Radio: listeners will also be able to follow the actions of the match live. To do this, the microphones of The Deportes They will carry the chronicle through 96.9 frequency modulation (FM).

The Águilas del América will make their presentation on the field of the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Twitter/@andremarinpuig)

Both tables will have relevant absences for the match. On the one hand, the locals will not be able to count on the presence of the helmsman Santiago Solari on the pitch due to the expulsion that he starred in the first minutes of the match against Puebla. Roger Martínez will not be able to have minutes either, after the whistler on matchday 1 showed him the yellow card on a couple of occasions.

Despite this, in case Solari deems it necessary, Jonathan Dos Santos could live his first minutes at the Azteca Stadium as a player of the Eagles of America. It is worth mentioning that the former Los Angeles Galaxy player had a long period of inactivity, so the coaching staff worked with him so that he had the right conditions. Alexander Zendejas, who was able to play a few minutes with Necaxa before arriving in Mexico City, could also make his debut.

Los Rojinegros, meanwhile, are going through a difficult situation. According to journalist David Medrano, Julio Furch did not travel to the capital of the country due to his persistent positive diagnosis for COVID-19 disease. The other two casualties that Diego Cocca will have to deal with are Emmanuel Aguilera, who presented a rib injury, as well as Julian Quinones.

