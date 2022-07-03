America vs Atlas: where and when to see the debut of the current champion in Liga MX

The Eagles of America will receive the Mexican soccer champion at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: EFE)

the field of Aztec stadium will see action again after the summer break in Liga MX. As part of the meetings scheduled for the first day of the 2022 Opening, the Coloso de Santa Úrsula will witness the Host debut against defending champions. In that sense, Ferdinand Ortiz will start his first meeting as official technical director at the head of the Águilas del América, although his rival will be the experienced two-time champion Diego Cocca.

Two of the teams that monopolized the most spotlights throughout Clausura 2022 will collide to seek to give the first blow of authority. On the one hand, in Coapa they trust that the reinforced campus and pleasant environment that he Tano Ortíz has implemented in the locker room will be enough to not touch the bottom of the general table again as it happened in the last tournament under the command of Santiago Solari.

While, the red and black of the Atlas will seek to defend their undisputed crown from the first minute of the contest. Although the reinforcements have not been the greatest reason for joy for the red and black fans, Cocca is sure that his sports project will be functional even when they visit the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, one of the most complicated fields in Mexican soccer.

The red and black Atlas will seek to defend their crown from the first day of the contest (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

Place: Azteca Stadium, Coyoacan, Mexico City.

Date: Saturday July 2, 2022.

Hour: 21:00.

TV: As it is a local game of the Águilas del América, the signal for the match will be exclusively provided by the company TUDN. In this sense, the channel in the pay signal, as well as Passionate and channel 5 on open television will chronicle the actions live and direct.

Internet and Application: The official internet portal, as well as the application for mobile phones of the Chapultepec company, will enable the live signal for people who seek to follow the meeting through the internet.

Radio: the radio listeners who seek to follow up on the meeting will be able to do so through the microphones of The Deportes in 96.9 frequency modulated (fm) and 730 amplitude modulated (am).

Fernando Ortiz will seek to lead the Águilas del América to the title (Photo: @ClubAmerica)

The preseason for both teams served to evaluate the new players in both squads, as well as to pick up the pace after the break. On the one hand, the Eagles had the opportunity to play a series of friendly matches in the United States, although results were mixed. While they thrashed Club León, they fell to the Pumas of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Despite the result, in the hours before the debut in the Apertura 2022, the defender louis sources expressed the confidence that prevails in the team to continue the path to the title. Similarly, he claimed that “Everyone wants to beat this team yes or yes, regardless of the names that are on the squad, the shield is the most important thing here and everyone wants to beat America”, at a press conference.

Meanwhile, the rojinegros of the Atlas They had to deal with a disaster before the Celestial Machine of the Blue Cross in the dispute of MX Super Cup. However, defender Emmanuel Aguilera stated that “Obviously the Atlas is going to be the rival to beat because of what it has achieved in the last year.” In addition, he considered that he will live a “special” meeting to visit the institution that sheltered him for four years of his career.

