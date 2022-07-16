America vs Chelsea, where and at what time to see the first friendly game of the Eagles

Chelsea FC vs Club America. Photo: @FC_series

America they are already in US territory to face a string of matches against sports powers. The first rival in turn is the Chelsea FC of England in a confrontation that will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas corresponding to the friendly tournament FC Series 2022, where the English Arsenal also participate, and for the United States, Charlotte FC and Orlando City.

The painting that directs Ferdinand Ortiz will be measured against three of the best teams in the world because, in addition to the Blueshas two more games scheduled against the defending Premier League champion, Manchester City and the champion of LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid. Against the Londoners, there are two precedents where the Mexicans were defeated on both occasions (America 1-2 Chelsea in 2007 and America 0-2 Chelsea in 2009).

Thus, the Eagles will begin a brief tour of the American Union with the Opening 2022 of Liga MX in progress. In fact, in order to attend their match against Chelsea, Coapa’s men had to bring forward their commitment to date three a few days (they faced the Devils of Toluca and achieved victory with a last-minute goal by Richard Sánchez).

With three friendly games and two of the local tournament to come, the azulcremas will have a significant physical load as they will play five games in two weeks, an average meeting every three days. That is why the Tano Ortin indicated that he will make use of variants with respect to the players that he usually lines up in Liga MX.

“Obviously yes there will be rotations because we came from a game no less than 72 hours ago, but those who are going to enter the field of play know that we seek to show that America is a great team. I have a squad of players prepared to face all the matches during the week, so that gives me peace of mind that whoever is on the field of play is going to do it in the best way”, said the coach at a press conference.

When and at what time? Saturday, July 16 at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Where? At Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States

Where to see it? Through the signals of TUDN and channel 9.

For its part, the squadron commanded by Thomas Tuchel He is in full preseason and against the azulcremas it will be his first duel of the 2022-23 season. The strategist made reference to this when mentioning that the physical states of both teams are in different phases because America is already in a competitive rhythm. In addition, the German confessed that he knows little about Mexican soccer.

América is already playing league games and is in a different physical moment from ours, usually it is a very physical and aggressive team. Let’s see what happens, but we expect a very intense game. I don’t know much to be honest (about Liga MX). My interest in Mexican soccer comes from individual players. There are many players in the Champions League, many players who have a great career there (Europe)”, commented the coach of the Blues.

Among the figures of the London team, there are names like the American Christian Pulisic, the Italian-Brazilian Jorge Luiz Frello jorginho, the German Timo Werner or the French Édouard Mendy. On the American side, names such as Guillermo Ochoa and Miguel Layún stand out, both Mexicans, the Chilean Diego Valdés, the Colombian Roger Martínez or the Peruvian Pedro Aquino.

