America vs Chivas: where and when to see the National Classic of Liga MX

América and Chivas will play one more edition of the National Classic at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Twitter @ Chivas)

The most anticipated game in the regular season of Mexican soccer is about to begin. The Águilas del América will receive the Chivas from Club Deportivo Guadalajara on the Azteca Stadium field, whose strategist Marcelo Michel Leaño will make his debut. The outlook favors the pupils of Santiago SolariAlthough the visitors will seek to surprise and save a season away from good results.

Although the game has not been showy, the Eagles have managed to maintain a constant pace that has led them to add enough units to consolidate themselves in the leadership of the tournament. On the most recent matchday they were surprised by Toluca on the Nemesio Diez stadium field, but in the duel corresponding to matchday 10 have the perfect setting to return to the path of triumph and ensure their stay in the places of direct qualification to the Grita México Apertura 2021 league.

Another factor that will benefit the Eagles of America is the presence of the public. For the National Classic, the authorities of Mexico City authorized the increase in capacity to 75 percent. In this way, with the ticket sold out, about 65,600 people will be able to follow the actions from the Colossus of Santa Úrsula. For the rest of the Republic, the meeting will be broadcast on various digital platforms.

Marcelo Míchel Leaño will make his debut in the National Classic (Photo: Twitter @ LuisOmarTapia)

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Hour: 21:00.

Place: Azteca Stadium, Coyoacán, Mexico City

TV: the meeting will be broadcast on the Canal 5 of open television, in a broadcast by TUDN. The same company will enable the signal on its pay television channel. On the other hand, the sign of Afizzis will also do the live broadcast.

App: the application of TUDN, as well as that of IzziGo, they will have coverage in real time, although it will only be available to subscribers in the paid service.

Internet: the official page of TUDN It will also have the live signal, although it can only be followed by subscribers.

Radio: The National Classic will also be narrated through the 730 of modulated amplitude (AM) and the 96.9 of modulated frequency (FM), both in charge of The Deportes.

The Chivas they are not in their prime. Since the departure of Matías Almeyda, the sports project has had considerable setbacks. In the current campaign have achieved the collection of 13 out of 27 possible units, that is, less than half. However, the format of the tournament keeps them hoping to play the league, because with the provisional ninth position They would have the right to play the playoff match.

The most recent edition of the National Classic was won by the Águias del América in a score of three to zero (Photo: Twitter / @ClubAmerica)

Despite this, the forward of the Flock Alexis vega he hopes to get a favorable result. In an interview for TUDNHe assured that America “is one more team, one less team. I believe that it is always important, it will be different because it is a classic, but it is America. We are not going to play against a Bayern or a Real Madrid (…) we are trying to reverse the situation ”.

For his part, Santiago Solari considered that the party “I don’t think it should have a different preparation. The motivation is there and it is with which the players have to face all the teams (…) in each game you must show that regularity with which you arrive. The classics are special, there is emotion in the game ”, in the middle Fox Sports.

In order to avoid disturbances among those attending the sports venue, the government of Mexico City announced the provision of an operation with more than 3 thousand elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) that will monitor the arrival of the fans and the animation bars.

KEEP READING:

“America is a great favorite”: David Faitelson’s unexpected forecast for the National Classic

Clásico Nacional: America’s memorable victory over Chivas in the 1984 final

National Classic: the worst altercations in the rivalry of America and Chivas