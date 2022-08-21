América vs Cruz Azul: when and where to watch the Liga MX Youth Classic

Cruz Azul will seek to snatch the three points from America in its administrative visit to the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Liga MX)

Matchday 11 of the 2022 Opening will host two of the most relevant matches in the competition. Minutes after the teams from Nuevo León play the Clásico Regio, the Aztec stadium will host one more edition of the capital’s rivalry between the Eagles of America and The Celestial Machine of the Blue Cross. Despite Ferdinand Ortiz y Diego Aguirre they have highly competitive teams, they have experienced different realities.

Inspired by the flight they began during their visit to the Estadio Olímpico Universitario for the Clásico Capitalino, the Azulcremas players will seek to extend their winning streak at home. Although they will present themselves as the preferred team to keep the three units due to the irregularity of the rival, the administrative visitors will look for the victory that fills them with courage to climb to the places of the league.

The American team will serve as the local team on the field of Coloso de Santa Úrsula. However, by sharing the place with the team from La Noria, and thanks to their popularity, sky-blue fans are expected to contribute with a ticket that favors both teams equally. The rest of the followers interested in the meeting will be able to follow it through various digital platforms.

The Eagles have won their two most recent meetings, including the Clásico Capitalino (Photo: Club América)

Place: Azteca Stadium, Coyoacan, Mexico City.

Date: Saturday August 20, 2022.

Hour: 21:05

TV: The Clásico Joven of Mexican soccer will be broadcast exclusively through the microphones of the TUDN company. For this reason, it will enable its channel in pay television services, as well as in the open signal through channel 5.

Internet and application: Another option offered by STUDY to follow the meeting is its multiplatform, that is, the official page and the application for mobile phones. In both cases, people interested in connecting to the transmission will have to have a subscription.

Radio: Radio listeners will also have options to follow the actions from the Coloso de Santa Úrsula on 96.9 frequency modulation (fm), as well as 730 amplitude modulation (am), in both cases through the microphones of The Deportes.

Cruz Azul has not won in the 2022 Opening of Liga MX since Santiago Giménez left Feyenoord (Photo: Twitter/@CruzAzul)

Confident in the results he has given against the Pumas and the Tuzos del Pachuca, Ferdinand Ortiz could repeat the lineup with Guillermo Ochoa in goal and Luis Fuentes, Néstor Araujo, Bruno Valdez, as well as Emilio Lara in defense. Richard Sánchez and Álvaro Fidalgo would play the role of containment, while the attacking midfielders would be Jonathan Rodríguez, Deigo Valdés and Alejandro Zendejas. Henry Martin would be the scoring guarantee.

For its part, hoping to improve its performance, Diego Aguirre he would keep Sebastián Jurado in goal, as well as Juan Escobar, Julio César Domínguez, Ramiro Funes Mori and Luis Abram in defense. Ignacio Rivero and Rafael Baca would do the holding, while Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rodríguez, Carlos Rotondi and Christian Tabó will appear on the offensive line.

Las Eagles will arrive in a better position by occupying the fifth rung with 13 units backed by four wins, one draw and three losses. Secondly Machine will seek to leave the bottom of the table, at the place 17after having added 8 points with two wins, the same number of draws and five losses.

KEEP READING:

Inhabitants of Monterrey threatened to cancel the ‘Clásico Regio’ due to the state’s water crisis

Álvaro Morales and Alan Pulido face each other on social networks for the performance of Dani Alves in Pumas

Iker Casillas was full of praise for Memo Ochoa: “I’m envious”