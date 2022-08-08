América vs Juárez: where and when to watch the match corresponding to day 7

America will seek its second victory of the tournament (Photo: Twitter/@clubamerica)

Las Eagles of America will go out to the field of the Azteca Stadium to look for his second victory in the tournamentsince their start has not been the most promising, because of the six games played they have only managed to win one and draw another, while they have lost four times, which has them in seventeenth place with four units.

However, those led by Tano Ortiz come with a mental embryo since in the middle of the week they defeated, via penalties, the Los Angeles Football Clubwhere the Mexican Carlos Vela plays, in an exhibition match in the United States.

While the brave from Juarezby the hand of Hernán Cristante, have a slightly similar start to their adversary Well, out of seven games, they have asked for two, tied four and only one victory, with which they have added seven units and are placed in 12th place in the classification; that is, with the last ticket of the repechage.

With these panoramas is how both squads arrive to dispute the match corresponding to Day 7 of the Apertura 2022 in the Liga MX, a match where the two teams seek to add three points and climb positions in the table.

Emanuel Aguilera (Photo: Twitter/ @clubamerica)

What time and where to watch the game?

Place: Aztec stadiumCDMX.

Closed: August 7, 2022.

Hour: 20:05 hours (Central Mexico time).

Television: the transmission will be borne by SEE, so it can be seen by said channel via cable, but also on open television by the Canal 5.

Internet and applications: the Chapultepec company will also enable its cross-platform on the official website and application for mobile phones.

Radio: the radio listeners will be able to follow the transmission of the meeting through the signal of The Deportes in the 730 amplitude modulated (am), as well as in the official application of the company.

Hernán Cristante became the new coach of Juárez FC (Photo: Facebook/FC Juárez)

In the event that América loses to Juárez at the Azteca Stadium, those led by the Argentine Ortiz would string three defeats in a row, something that had not happened since 2017 when they got four lost duels; However, Juárez has statistics against him, because according to his last six games played in Mexico City, the teams from the country’s capital are complicated, so Las Águilas could have an advantage.

Although the only victory they have in the city, since its foundation, was precisely in the Azteca against the American team, so for Bravos it is a field they know and where they have obtained the three points; however, they will have a significant drop, since Cristante will not be able to be on the benchsince he was sanctioned with a two-game suspension by the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF).

Jorge Sánchez left América during this 2022 summer tournament (Photo: Instagram/@ sanchezjorgie4)

One day before the match to be played at the Azteca, Club América made the sale of the Mexican official Jorge Sanchez to Ajax from Amsterdam, through a statement via social networks; although he clarified that the right back of the Mexican National Team will first have to pass the physical tests.

“Club América reports that it has reached an agreement for the definitive transfer of the player Jorge Sánchez to Ajax Amsterdam. The footballer travels to the Netherlands today to carry out the corresponding physical tests. Subsequently, the signing of the contract between both clubs will be carried out, ”explained the club owned by Emilio Azcárraga on August 6.

KEEP READING:

Joan Gamper Trophy: the best memes left by Barcelona’s win against Pumas

Joan Gamper Trophy: this was Barcelona’s emotional tribute to Davi Alves

The words of Dani Alves prior to the Pumas duel against Barcelona for the Joan Gamper trophy