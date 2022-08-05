América vs LAFC: when and where to watch the “Eagles” game in the Leagues Cup

América vs LAFC: when and where to watch the game of the “Eagles” in the Leagues Cup (Photos: twitter/@SomosAmerica, Twitter/@Lalozky)

Finally the third edition of the Leagues Cupa still friendly tournament between teams from the Liga MX and of the MLS which seeks to strengthen the clubs of the two leagues and that this 2022 will have its last unofficial edition, which has been classified as a “transition” and which will star the America club.

Las Eagles will be measured against Los Angeles F.C. (LAFC) of Carlos candle in the second game of the tournament, because moments before Chivas de Guadalajara vs. LA Galaxy will have already debuted, so these two games are what make up this first part of the tournament played in the United States.

Where is America vs LAFC?

The commitment will be in the city of The Angelsspecifically on the pitch of the imposing SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams and Chargers of the NFL and with capacity for 70 thousand fans. The property boasts a cost of almost $5 billionthe most expensive in the world so far.

SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers, opened in 2020 and with a capacity for 70,000 fans (Photo: Kirby Lee/REUTERS)

When is the friendly between America and LAFC?

The American team will face the Angelenos of Carlos Vela, Gareth Bale and company this Wednesday, August 3 at 10:00 p.m.in Mexico City time, so it will be configured in prime time for television in Mexico in the middle of the week.

For Los Angeles local time, the game will start two hours earlier, at 8:30 p.m.; while the schedule for Buenos Aires will be at 0:00 at night.

The transmission from Mexico for this commitment Leagues Cup will be through STUDY exclusively, so on this occasion will not be broadcast on open televisionnor by any other private television channel other than Televisa.

On the other hand, for fans living in the United States, the local chain of ESPN; while in Central America it will be for STUDY and in the Caribbean in the same way it will be through ESPN.

América and LAFC met for the last time in the semifinals of the 2020 Concacaf Champions League (Photo: Refiinhold Matay/REUTERS)

Possible line-ups for the friendly between América and Los Angeles FC

Because it is a friendly commitment, some variations are expected in the starting lineups of both teams, who are in the middle of the regular season of their respective leagues in the United States and Mexico.

The possible XI of America to face LAFC: Oscar Jimenez; Miguel Layún, Sebastián Cáceres, Emilio Lara, Mauricio Reyes; Jonathan Dos Santos, Santiago Naveda; Jurgen Damm, Diego Valdés Álvaro Fidalgo, and Federico Viñas.

The possible XI of the LAFC vs. America: Maxime Crepeau; Franco Escobar, Jesus Murillo, Giorgio Chiellini, Diego Palacios; Jose Cifuentes, Ilie Sanchez, Latif Blessing; Carlos Vela, Christian Arango and Kwadwo Opoku.

América vs LAFC: when and where to watch the “Águilas” game in the Leagues Cup (Photo: Club América)

This year the friendly competition will have important variations, because unlike the two previous editions, this one will not have a trophy or a knockout round, but will live its “transition” season with a series of friendly games under the name of Leagues Cup Showcase.

At first, only America vs. LAFC and Chivas vs. LA Galaxy were going to be played; however, three other commitments were added in September: Nashville vs America, Chivas vs Cincinnati y Real Salt Lake vs Atlaswho will end the last friendly season of this tournament.

It should be remembered that from 2023 the tournament will already be valid for Concacaf and will bring together all the teams of the MLS and Liga MX, in addition to giving economic and sporting incentives for the Concacaf Champions League.

