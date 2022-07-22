America vs Manchester City: the moment Memo Ochoa and Jack Grealish almost got into a fight

The Mexican goalkeeper and the English striker exchanged pushes after the Manchester City player fell to the pitch due to an alleged foul by the American defense.

Las Eagles of America appeared on the NGR Stadium pitch for their second international match against Manchester City. Although the fans focused their attention on the Mexican team, because in the first minutes of the match they were close to opening the scoring, a peculiar scene stole the spotlight. And it is that the goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and Jack Grealish were about to fight.

In the minute 24, the citizens were about to violate the American goal with a filtered pass towards the number 10 position. In the coverage Jorge Sanchez managed to gain possession of the ball, although with his movement he caused the grealish stumble. The Englishman could not avoid reaching Guillermo Ochoa’s zone of influence, although when he had the opportunity to join claimed a foul against.

Disgusted by the judgment of the central judge, he raised his arms to claim. At that moment, the goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team took him by the arm to lift him off the grass, but the gesture made him more uncomfortable. Grealish. In response, she let out a hand.obtained in Ochoa, who in turn pushed him from behind to continue playing. When the English 10 was able to stand up, he attacked his interlocutor with a pushalthough his behavior was answered.

The citizens were the first to open the scoring (Photo: James Williamson – Getty Images)

As the two involved in the scene exchanged words, Nestor Araujo and Richard Sanchez iThey intervened to separate them. After a few seconds, the area around the area was filled with players from both squads who quickly calmed the tension. Although Ochoa parted ways with the group almost immediately, he made his disgust known with his face, as well as an angry call out to the referee and rivals.

Although the scene did not transcend beyond the shoves, it did sow bitterness among the 22 players on the grass. From then on, physical contact became more evident between the two sides. Even the first warning for the England team came after having committed a tough tackle against Jorge Sánchez.

For its part, Memo Ochoa could not prevent the fall of his bowWell, six minutes after the tense scene, Kevin de Bruyne opened the scoring. Thanks to a quick offensive play, the number 17 was able to avoid the pressure of his opponents and found enough space to shoot from outside the area.

The Eagles played their second friendly match against Manchester City (Photo: Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The Tano chose to change the man in charge of defending the goal almost immediately, so Óscar Jiménez took the reins. The impetus between both teams remained latent until then, but it benefited the Mexican team. Two minutes from compliance with the regulatory stopwatch Henry Martin he vindicated himself and scored one of the best goals in his career.

After receiving a filtered pass, he made a cut with which he managed to avoid Nathan Aké and beat goalkeeper Stefan Ortega with a left foot definition. Despite the jubilation in the Americanist stands, Kevin de Bruyne silenced the screams a few seconds later with the second goal of his account.

The scoreboard did not move again in the second half and Tano Ortíz fulfilled his goal of giving a large part of his squad minutes of play. Despite the defeat, he must prepare to face the Xolos from Tijuana the weekend, as well as Real Madrid next July 26 on the court at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

