America vs. Monterrey: the highlight of matchday 2 of Mexican soccer starring Santiago Solari and “Vasco” Aguirre

In a duel between teams that debuted with victory, America’s ‘Eagles’ will visit Monterrey’s ‘Rayados’ this weekend when the second day of the Guard1anes Clausura-2021 tournament of Mexican soccer begins to shoot.

The ‘Eagles’ beat Atlético San Luis 2-1 in a match in which their technical director, the Argentine Santiago Solari, had to give instructions from the stands of the Azteca stadium due to the lack of a work visa.

For the game this Saturday, Solari is expected to make his appearance in the American banking after the club processed a temporary work permit.

In this match against the ‘Rayados’, the ‘Águilas’ will not only seek a second consecutive victory, they will also try to confirm themselves as the team that won the most head-to-head defense (13 against Atlético San Luis).

For its part, Monterrey won 2-0 on the road against Atlas in the return of Javier Aguirre to the technical direction of a Mexican league club after almost 20 years of absence.

“We left a bit to be desired in ball handling and game dynamics”, recognized the ‘Vasco’ Aguirre after the debut of Monterrey in the tournament. “We did not function well, we lacked daring with the ball.”

In that victory against Atlas, the Argentine striker Rogelio Funes Mori dispatched a double with which he was placed as the leader of the scoring table.

Two Tigers beware

The Tigers will visit Santos with their fearsome offensive pairing made up of Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac and Paraguayan Carlos González

On Sunday at the Corona stadium, the Tigres will visit Santos with their fearsome offensive binomial made up of the French André-Pierre Gignac and the Paraguayan Carlos González, the authors of the goals in the 2-0 win against champion León on the opening date of the championship.

In their debut, the felines led by ‘Tuca’ Ferretti were the team with the highest number of heads-up successes on the attack on the first date with 13 and also the one with the most shots in total with 23 and on goal with 7, five of these They came from the Paraguayan González who was also the player who won the most balls in the rival area with seven.

For their part, the ‘Warriors’ of Santos, after defeating Cruz Azul 1-0, they will seek a second victory to try to consolidate soon a team that had several modifications compared to the one that ended up playing the previous tournament.

“We are in a process of practically rearming a team, it is not new, but the vast majority are different players,” said Uruguayan Guillermo Almada, technical director of Santos.

Full time. Friday: Necaxa-Atlético San Luis, Juárez-Tijuana. Saturday: Guadalajara-Toluca, Cruz Azul-Puebla, Monterrey-America. Sunday: Pumas-Mazatlán, Santos-Tigres, Querétaro-Atlas. Monday: León-Pachuca.

