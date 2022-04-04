America vs. Necaxa: this was the title that the Rayos “gave” to the Eagles in the Summer of 2002

Final Summer of 2002 between America and Necaxa. Photo: @TVCDeportes

The final of the tournament Summer of 2002 in Mexican soccer he will always be remembered for the controversy he represented. the title of the America before his “brother” Necaxa (because they are teams of the same owner) was involved in accusations of fixing. At that time, those from Coapa had accumulated more than a decade without titles in the league tournament.

Already with the format of short tournaments, Azulcremas and Rayados disputed the championship in the final with round-trip matches. In the first of the commitments, Necaxa won by two goals to nil with América playing as local (although both games were played on the field of the Azteca Stadium). The goals were thanks to the actions of Victor Ruiz del Valle and of Louis Robert Alves zag.

For the defining game, the Eagles managed to recover in regular time by tie the aggregate score at two. They scored Christian Patiño and the Chilean Ivan Zamorano. The two goals fell in the second half with a difference of just four minutes between them. The 90-minute second leg ended with no more movement on the scoreboard, so extra time was necessary.

Final of the Summer of 2002 between America and Necaxa. Photo: Twitter @_maxbarraza

Back then the tiebreaker was the golden goal, that is to say, that the first team to manage to score a goal even if the overtime had not finished, was the winner. So it was. During the end of the first extra time, the Argentine Hugo Castillo managed to connect header with the ball on a corner kick play to make the title goal. Armando Archundia blew his whistle and the America was champion again after 13 years.

More than a decade later, the Bam Bam Zamorano said that during the dispute over the game he was aware of what was being said in relation to the alleged complicity between “brothers.” “We were out of those situations, it was something that had to do with the media, although not all of them, just some of them. We concentrated, we thought it was a nice challenge that was not going to be easy as it happened.

“After losing the first game and turning around in the second it was a challenge and a very great merit, so we only focused on that wonderful final that gave us the opportunity to give America back the place it deserves”, said the Chilean. For years, the club and the fans themselves have defended the purity of the title with arguments. The save by Adolfo Ríos in extra time, as the main one.

Final of the Summer of 2002 between America and Necaxa. Photo: Twitter @XaviSol_

América and Necaxa will face each other for matchday 12 of Liga MX in their tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022. The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 2 at the stadium of victory stadiumin Aguascalientes, at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

With more than a dozen games played, the Eagles are looking for just their third victory of the semester. The situation has already taken its toll on the club’s technical management when the Argentine was fired Santiago Solari. America marches in the sixteenth position of the table with ten points. Necaxa in the eighth with four more units.

