América vs. Pachuca: where and when to watch the first leg of the Liga MX semifinal

Águilas and Tuzos will define one of the finalists of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament (Photo: David Martínez Pelcastre/EFE)

The Azteca Stadium will host one of the least expected scenarios at the start of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament. The Eagles of America will play the semifinal against the Tuzos of Pachuca, team led by Guillermo Almada and that stood out for being the only team to maintain a constant pace throughout the semester. Despite their different paths, both teams will fight for a ticket that approach the party for the dispute of the trophy.

Ferdinand Ortiz is one win on the aggregate scoreboard from becoming the interim first strategistin the history of the Eagles of America, to reach a final. His formidable run of nine games without defeat makes him a difficult rival, although the Teacher Almada will seek to vindicate the solidity of his team to take advantage as a visitor and ensure the tie in the second leg.

América did not play any semifinal in Liga MX under the tutelage of Santiago Solari, for which the fans packed the ticket offices of the sports venue in order to secure their place in the gallery. In that sense, the Coapa painting will be able to fill the Colossus of Santa Úrsula and benefit from the encouragement of the azulcremas present. The rest of the interested parties may follow the actions on various digital platforms.

Guillermo Almada wants to win the title with the Tuzos de Pachuca (Photo: Twitter/@golesycifras)

Place: Azteca Stadium, Coyoacan, Mexico City.

Date: Thursday May 19, 2022.

Hour: 20:00

Television: the live actions from the Coloso de Santa Úrsula will be transmitted and narrated in the microphones of TUDNboth on the pay signal and on channel 5 of open television.

Internet and application: the company TUDN will enable its multiplatform so that people with a current subscription can witness the meeting on its official website, as well as on the mobile phone application of TUDN, Blim TV e Izzy Go.

Radio: the radio listeners will be able to listen to the actions of the match of the second key of the semifinal through the signal of The Eighth Sports, in the 1030 of amplitude modulation (am), as well as in the 107.3 of HD2. Another option will be the microphones of The Deportes on 730 am and 96.9 frequency modulation (fm).

Fernando Ortíz managed to classify the team directly to the league thanks to his charisma and closeness to the players (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

The Eagles have the best emotional moment of the two main paintings. After not knowing defeat since day 11, they placed fourth and beat Puebla de Nicolás Larcamón in the quarterfinal stage. Although the procedure in the first leg was closed, in the second leg they finished the series with a comfortable victory of three against two.

On the contrary, although Guillermo Almada got 12 victoriesone of them against the Eagles, two draws and three losses, in the quarterfinal round suffered the attacks of Atlético de San Luis. And it is that those led by André Jardine, who culminated in step number 10, put Almada’s men in trouble by scoring four goals in goal by Óscar Ustari. In that sense, in addition to the best position in the table, a goal made the difference in the standings.

The Historical statistics, however, favor the Bella Airosa team. Throughout the existence of short tournaments, both teams have met five times. Four of the games have been favorable for the Tuzos, one of them in the Clausura 2007 final, while the Eagles have only come out ahead in one of them. In that sense, the Tano Ortíz can change the course and make history with the capital team.

