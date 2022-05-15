América vs Puebla: the controversial penalty that catapulted the Águilas to the semifinals

The referee indicated the repetition of the penalty missed by Diego Valdés because goalkeeper Anthony Silva came forward before the charge (Video: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

The least expected scenario for the Águilas del América at the start of Grita México Clausura 2022 was fulfilled. After having taken the reins of the institution when they were outside the classification zone, Fernando Ortiz got the victory on the field of the Azteca Stadium and got the pass to the semifinal. The final score was favorable for those from Coapa by three goals to one, but the second goal was the product of a controversial arbitration decision.

With the score tied at one goal apiece, the central judge marked a maximum penalty in favor of the Eagles of America in the minute 54. The person in charge of the collection was Diego Valdes who, despite having had the encouragement of the stands in his favor, delivered the ball into the hands of Anthony Silva. The Uruguayan guessed the trajectory and dressed as a hero. However, as the defense celebrated and prepared to defend the corner kick, the referee indicated the repetition of the action.

The team in charge of the VAR argued that the goalkeeper of La Franja he found himself ahead and without stepping on the goal line before the Chilean striker made his shot. However, in the repetition of Silva’s movement it was observed that his heel managed to touch a fragment of the lime line. Disgust seized the people of Puebla present at the Azteca Stadium.

The Yucatecan striker opened the scoring at the Azteca Stadium with a header that allowed him to break the long goal drought that had plagued him since 2021 (Video: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

Diego Valdes He returned to accommodate the ball in the penalty area while the defenders criticized the decision. On the second try, number 10 did not miss his execution and placed his shot solidly into the top left corner of the arc. Despite the effort, the goalkeeper was unable to prevent the Azulcremas’ second goal.

The joy in the stands was not less, much less remembering the complicated passage of the local team during the semester. However, in the repetition they made on the television broadcast, it was possible to see that Anthony Silva made the same movement with his foot, but this time he was not sanctioned by the arbitration body.

The goal against involved a strong emotional blow against the pupils of Nicolás Larcamón, from which they could no longer recover. And it is that it fell at a time when the poblanos could have taken the advantage. It is worth mentioning that despite being down during the first half, they did not take long to respond with a 1-1 draw.

With the scoreboard and the encouragement of the public in their favor, the Eagles finished the match thanks to a counterattack crowned by striker Alejandro Zendejas (Video: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

Henry Martin was the first player to score a goal on the grass of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula at minute 42. After an overflow, Álvaro Fidalgo He managed to get close to Puebla’s large area and sent a cross to the far post. In that place, the Bomba he rose into the air and headed in to outrun Silva’s move. With the goal, the character who made up for the loss of Federico Viñas broke a prolonged goalscoring drought.

La Franja’s responsiveness was impressive. The pressure in the America area was such that Pedro Aquino had to take a shot on the goal line. However, the position favored Israel Reyeswho with a showy bicycle kick matched the actions before the break.

After the controversial play in the second half, the Eagles took advantage of the emotional moment to end the match. Guillermo Ochoa prompted a counterattack with a pass to Aquino. The Peruvian sent a filtered serve to the position of Diego Valdes who, despite having the chance to score, gave in to Alexander Zendejas to score the third goal.

In the last moments, Fernando Aristeguieta converted from eleven steps and brought his team closer, but it was not enough to even the aggregate score from four to three. With the victory, América became the first team to qualify for the Grita México Clausura 2022 semifinal.

