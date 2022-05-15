América vs Puebla: when and where to see the match that will define the first semifinalist in Liga MX

Las Águilas and Puebla will define the first semifinalist on the field of the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Twitter/@ClubPueblaMX)

The quarterfinal round in the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament is about to meet the first semifinalist. After culminating in a tie at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, The Eagles of America will receive the Puebla Strip to comply with the procedure of the first eliminatory of the day, the locality can be favorable for the inhabitants of the capital, although Nicolás Larcamón seeks to make history in the team.

The balance can tilt to either side. The two involved finished the regular stage in fourth and fifth place in the general table with the same number of points, as well as the record of games won, tied and lost. The difference for the Coapa team to close the series at home was in the balance of goals.

The Colossus of Santa Ursula will open its doors so that people can occupy the stands in its entirety. In that sense, if they manage to paint themselves yellow, Fernando Ortiz’s team could take a step forward after a tournament start that disappointed the fans. However, the proximity to Puebla does not rule out the invasion of a large delegation of followers of La Franja. Those who do not attend the venue will be able to follow the actions from various platforms.

Fernando Aristeguieta scored Puebla’s only goal during the first leg (Photo: Hilda Ríos/EFE)

Place: Azteca Stadium, Coyoacan, Mexico City.

Date: Saturday May 14, 2022.

Hour: 18:00

Television: the meeting will be broadcast by the signal of TUDN, both for the public and private signal. In the first case, the narration will be through channel 5, while the company’s channel in the pay system will be in charge of broadcasting the crucial meeting.

Application and internet: The television station will enable its multiplatform to carry the chronicle through the internet signal. For this, people with a subscription to the paid system will be able to follow the match on the official website, as well as the mobile phone application of TUDN, Blim TV e Izzy Go.

Radio: the radio listeners will have the option of following the chronicle on the microphones of The Deportesboth in the 730 amplitude modulated (am) and in the 96.9 frequency modulated (fm)

In the first leg, the team led by Nicolás Larcamón looked better in front of their people. During the first time they slightly tilted the procedure in their favor and they demanded Guillermo Ochoa from the startwho was a factor in their not achieving a significant advantage, but was unable to stop the scoring of Fernando Aristeguieta in the 55th minute.

Sebastián Cáceres matched the actions 10 minutes from the end (Photo: Twitter/@FMF)

Meanwhile, the Eagles Tano Ortíz suffered from the arbitration controversies, as well as the sensitive casualties due to injury to Richard Sanchez and Federico Vinas. Despite being at a disadvantage 10 minutes into the second half, Sebastian Caceres scored a disputed goal in the 80 minutes and was able to give his team oxygen to face the second leg.

In this regard, Larcamón was confident and assured that they have the necessary conditions to make history in the Azteca Stadium, since “I don’t think we have left the tie in Puebla. On Saturday we are in a position to make history and move forward”, he declared at a press conference.

For his part, the Tano Ortíz was more critical and recognized the instability in the football deployment of its players during the first leg. Although he did not venture to declare how the process of the meeting will be, he insisted that “We are going to live a league match at the Azteca Stadium (…) we have to be calm play at home I’m not saying that the series is closed or open, but you have to be calm and understand the situation,” he assured the media.

