America vs Real Madrid: when and where to watch the last game of the “Eagles” on their US tour

América vs Real Madrid: when and where to watch the last game of the “Águilas” on the US tour (Photos: Club América / Real Madrid CF)

The American tour of America club It’s not over yet, because it will close with a flourish before the Real Madridthe most winning team in the world and with whom different personalities have dared to compare it, fundamentally because of what the blue-cream set means in Mexico y Concacaf.

On the one hand, the Americanist cadre arrives after having suffered a heavy defeat in the Liga MXas he fell 2-0 to the Xolos from Tijuana and fell considerably in the classification after his bad start; while the merengue team will continue with its second preseason game and will seek to remove the bitter taste of its last defeat, as it fell 1-0 in the Classic Spanish against him FC Barcelona.

Where is America vs Real Madrid?

The commitment will be in the City of San Francisco, California. Specifically in the Oracle Parka stadium that is home to the popular baseball team, Los giants from San Franciscoand which has capacity for more than 42 thousand people.

The stadium will be adapted to play football on its grass, a common practice on the stage and even where the America already played a friendly against him Manchester City in 2011.

Oracle Park has a capacity for 42,300 people and is home to the San Francisco Giants (Photo: Kyle Terada/REUTERS)

When is the friendly between America vs Real Madrid?

The Americanist team will face the meringues this Tuesday, July 26 at 9:30 p.m.in Mexico City time, so it will be configured to generate the largest amount of audience in North America.

For San Francisco local time, the game will start two hours at 7:30 p.m.; while the schedule for Buenos Aires will be at 11:30 p.m. at night.

The transmission from Mexico for this commitment of the Soccer Champions Tour will be through STUDY and the new streaming platform VIXso this time will not be broadcast on open television.

Regarding the transmission over the internet for Mexico, it will also be in the free streaming service VIX, available for mobile devices or through its website. Similarly, it is possible to tune STUDY through pay TV streaming services, such as Blue to Go o Izzi Gowill etect.

To consult schedules and transmissions for the entire American continent, click here.

America’s last game against Real Madrid was official and took place in 2016, in the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup (Photo: AP)

Possible line-ups for the friendly between América and Real Madrid

Due to what was recently presented in the friendly by the two teams, a competitive starting table is expected with a base of starters in the two squads, so greater intensity is expected again in the first stages of the game.

The possible XI of America to face Real Madrid: William Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Nestor Araújo, Emilio Lara, Maurice Reyes; Jonathan Two Saints, Peter Aquino; Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes Jonathan Rodriguez, and Federico Viñas.

The possible XI of Real Madrid vs America: Andrew Monday; Lucas Vasquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz and Vinicius Jr.

Álvaro Fidalgo, Real Madrid youth squad, has been the great figure of América in the tour of the United States against European powers (Photo: Thomas Shea/REUTERS)

With this game will end America’s tour in the United States against European powers. Previously lost 2-1 against Chelsea y Manchester Cityso they will seek to get a better result in the last litmus test for those led by Fernando Ortiz.

On the other hand, at Real Madrid he would still have to measure himself against the Juventus next Saturday, July 30, last game of preparation before the game of European Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt.

KEEP READING:

The message that Real Madrid sent to América before their friendly match

América vs Manchester City: the moment Memo Ochoa and Jack Grealish almost got into a fight

Piqué’s bad moment in the United States: the videos of the boos and ridicule he suffered in Barcelona-Real Madrid for his separation from Shakira