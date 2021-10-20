America vs Santos: where and when to see the match of matchday 14 at the Azteca Stadium

América hopes to close its classification and Santos remains with his sights set on the next phase (Photo: Twitter / @ NotiClubamerica)

There is a double date on the MX League. It is the Matchday 14 and the table is set so that the Eagles they can sign tonight their direct pass to the final round of Mexican soccer. The average, on previous occasions, for a team to avoid the reclassification zone and settle in the Quarter finals It is 29 points and the Coapa team currently has 28 units.

On the other hand, Santos he keeps rowing against the current to secure a pass in the repechage zone. He would even have a chance of getting into the top four if he keeps a perfect pace in the remaining matches of the tournament. Scream Mexico.

When: Tuesday, October 19.

Hour: 19:05 (Mexico City time).

Place: Aztec stadium.

TV: TUDN-Canal 5.

America wants to sign another great performance under the tutelage of Santiago Solari. Last weekend, with controversy included, the Coapa team was able to rescue the victory against the Athletic of San Luis in the last gasps of the meeting. It was thanks to a play taken from the top hat of Roger Martinez, who sent the ball to the goal box.

Both teams hope to continue scoring points for the current competition (Photo: Twitter / @ClubSantos)

Prior to last weekend’s game, the capital team only required four units to be able to get closer to their direct qualification to the Liguilla. The three points they got in the house of San Luis, practically, I classify them. Today, with a tie in the bag, they would be waiting for a rival in the quarterfinals, in the absence of playing three matches of the regular phase of the Mexican tournament.

America marches as one of the best offenses and the second best defense of the tournament. In his calendar, in addition to the lagoon team, there are Tigres, Cruz Azul and Monterrey, closing the last two meetings as a visitor.

On the other side of the coin is the team led by Guillermo Almada. The Uruguayan coach and his pupils have had a regular tournament and have positioned themselves at number 11 in the general classification with 16 points achieved. However, the team at the County he has one less encounter to his credit.

If he wins tonight, Santos could aspire to get into the top four of the table. The forecast would be fulfilled if those who remain in these positions falter in the final part of the contest and, if the Warriors they maintain victory in the remaining matches.

In the match that Santos played in the Matchday 13, where they saw the faces against Pachuca, those of Torreón were able to rescue a draw at one point. In his calendar there are still teams like Toluca, Querétaro, Pumas and Atlético de San Luis.

América plans to weigh its home and get its pass to the Liguilla (Photo: Twitter / @ClubSantos)

During the last five meetings that the two teams have played, America has a slight advantage with two victories; Santos has a victory and the other two matches have resulted in a draw. The last time they saw each other was on January 31 of this year, in the TSM. The match ended with a one-goal draw. On the part of the Eagles, Henry Martin opened the scoreboard and Santiago Munoz matched cartons.

Both teams are also remembered for the large number of players who have worn the jerseys of both institutions, most of them passing first through Santos and then through América. Among the last men to enter this statistic are: Christian Benítez, Oribe Peralta, Darwin Quintero, Agustín Marchesín and Jorge Sánchez. However, America has also sent players to the Shire such as Osvaldo Martínez, Jesús Molina, Luis Ángel Mendoza, Carlos Orrantia and Brian Lozano.

KEEP READING:

The reason why Latin Lover and Shawn Michaels were compared on social networks

This was Canelo Álvarez’s meeting with Residente and Anthony Joshua

The list of the debate: a famous ex-scorer excluded Cristiano and put Messi among the five best in history