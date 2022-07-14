América vs Toluca: where and when to watch the start of matchday 3 in Liga MX

Águilas and Diablos will play the match corresponding to matchday 3 at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Alex Cruz/EFE)

The team led by Ferdinand Ortiz will receive the pupils of Ignatius Ambriz on the field of the Azteca Stadium to inaugurate the actions of the third day of the 2022 Opening tournament. In the match, the Eagles will look for their first victory of the tournamentalthough for this they must overcome the Red Devils de Toluca, who is the leader after having accumulated a couple of victories at the start of the contest.

Day 3 of Mexican soccer will have a premature start due to the scheduled commitments on the agenda of the capital team. It should be remembered that next weekend a series of international friendly matches will start in the United States, which is why they agreed with the board of the Mexican team advance the dispute of their engagement.

Being a half-day meeting, the influx to the sports venue located south of Mexico City could be low compared to the meetings agreed on the weekend. In this sense, fans of the Eagles and the Devils will be able to follow the actions of the meeting totally live through various digital platforms.

Club América will be able to count on the presence of its three reinforcements for the 2022 Opening (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

Place: Azteca Stadium, Coyoacan, Mexico City.

Date: Wednesday June 13, 2022.

Hour: 21:00

TV: the clash at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula will be broadcast exclusively through the screens of TUDNso the company will enable its channel on the private television signal, as well as on channel 5 of open television.

Internet and application: Another way to follow the game will be through the Chapultepec company’s multiplatform, that is, both its website and its official application.

Radio: another option available to radio listeners is the chronicle in the microphones of The Deportes. In this mode, the signal will be available through 730 amplitude modulation (am), as well as 96.9 frequency modulation (fm).

Although the Eagles have the most valuable squad of the semester, the Colossus of Santa Úrsula will not be presented as a wide favorite. In their debut they drew goalless against two-time champion Atlas and on matchday 2 they let a victory slip away against Rayados de Monterrey. Despite the unfavorable results, the Tano you can count on the Jonathan’s presence little head Rodríguezwho has already scored a goal, as well as Néstor Araujo in the starting lineup.

The Red Devils of Toluca march in the first position of the tournament after the two-day dispute (Photo: Twitter/@TolucaFC)

The situation in the State of Mexico is vastly different. Ignacio Ambriz’s strategy has borne fruit, because in his official presentation on the field of the Necaxa Rays they were made of the landslide victory from three to one. A week later they repeated the result, although against the cadre led by Diego Cocca with a score of three goals against two.

Despite not having the preference to take the three points of the match, Sebastian Caceres He denied fear of the offense that has managed to score three goals per game. On the contrary, he considered that in his two previous meetings they were able to put together good performances and, if they correct the mistakes they have made, they will be able to keep the victory at home.

After facing the mexiquenses, the Club América will start a tour of friendly matches in the United States. On July 16 they will face Chelsea FC and four days later they will do it with the Manchester City. On Saturday the 23rd they will play their match against the Xolos de Tijuana at the border and three days later they will cross again to close the Soccer Champions Tour against the Real Madrid.

