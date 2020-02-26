American Athletic Conference women’s basketball championship history

The American Athletic Conference holds an annual women’s basketball occasion with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Match.

The conference choices 12 teams, along with Central Florida, Cincinnati, Connecticut, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, SMU, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, and Wichita State.

The AAC occasion begins March 6 and runs through March 9.

The conference was formed inside the wake of the NCAA realignment and restructuring of the Giant East Conference. The first conference occasion was carried out in 2014.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Study beneath for a list of earlier American Athletic Conference champions.

2019: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut was the perfect group in 2019. They knocked off UCF, 66-45. Napheesa Collier was named MVP.

2018: CONNECTICUT

In 2018, Connecticut defeated South Florida 70-54. Azura Stevens was named occasion MVP.

SEC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2017: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut gained a fourth AAC identify in 2017. They overwhelmed South Florida, 100-44. Katie Lou Samuelson was named MVP.

2016: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut defeated South Florida, 77-51. Breanna Stewart gained a second occasion MVP – the first time any person has gained MVP a couple of cases.

2015: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut defeated South Florida, 84-70. Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis was named occasion MVP.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2014: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut gained the first-ever AAC identify in 2014. They defeated Louisville, 72-52. Breanna Stewart was named MVP.