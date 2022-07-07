American basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges imposed by Russia

American basketball star Brittney Griner (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

Brittney Grinerthe American basketball star detained in Russia, pleaded guilty to drug smuggling charges in court on Thursday, but said he did not intend to break Moscow laws.

the star of the WNBA told the court in the city of Khimki, outside Moscow, that “wanted to plead guilty” to all chargesbut emphasized that “I had no intention” of breaking any Russian law.

Griner, arrested in February at the Moscow airport, explained the presence of cannabis oil in his luggage with the haste with which he packed his bags to travel to Russia.

“I was in a hurry to pack. And the cartridges accidentally ended up in my bag.”said.

Brittney Griner appeared before a court in Khimki on Thursday (REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina)

The Phoenix Mercury star’s trial began last week. The next hearing of the trial, in which the sentence is expected, will be held on July 14. Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale drug transportation.

In Thursday’s session, the court took statements from two prosecution witnesses who participated in the search of the player’s belongings at Russian customs.

The 31-year-old athlete, double world and Olympic champion with her country, was arrested in February at the Sheremétevo airport in Moscow after customs officials found her belongings cannabis oil.

Next, The basketball player was arrested for drug possession and smuggling and has been in preventive detention ever since.

The 31-year-old athlete, double world and Olympic champion with her country, was arrested in February at Sheremétevo airport in Moscow (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A few days ago, he took advantage of Independence Day in the United States to send him a heartbreaking letter to President Joe Biden. “I am sitting here in a Russian prison, alone, with my thoughts, without the protection of my wife, my family, my friends, without my Olympic jersey or any of my achievements. I’m terrified that I have to be like this forever”, he wrote before speaking directly to the president. “I am aware that you are dealing with many things, but please do not forget about me and the other detainees. Please do everything you can to get us home,” he pleaded.

From the White House they assure that Biden is closely following the case and there has even been talk of an exchange of prisoners, like the one that happened in April, when Trevor Reeda student sentenced to nine years for resisting authority, returned to the country in exchange for a Russian pilot (Konstantin Yaroshenko) sentenced to 20 years in the USA for drug trafficking.

In Russia there has been speculation that Griner could now be exchanged for Viktor Boutthe arms dealer nicknamed “The Merchant of Death,” who is serving a 25-year sentence for conspiring to kill US citizens and selling weapons to Colombia’s former FARC guerrilla organization.

Others have suggested that she could be traded alongside Paul Whelan, a former Navy director. and security serving a 16-year sentence for an espionage conviction that the United States has repeatedly described as a setup.

“My priority is that Americans who are illegally detained in Russia return to the country in some way. I will not give details, I will just say that it is an absolute priority”, admitted Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States. Dmitry Peskov, a Russian spokesman, denied that Griner is “a hostage” and recalled that “there are many countries” where the introduction of narcotics is severely prosecuted by law. “His arrest of her cannot be motivated by something political, but by the possession of prohibited substances that contained narcotics,” she added.

For now, legal scholars say any trade will require Griner to first be convicted and sentenced, and then seek a presidential pardon.

