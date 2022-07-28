American basketball star Brittney Griner testified before the Russian court: “I did not think or plan to bring prohibited substances”

Brittney Griner is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki, outside Moscow (REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina)

American basketball star Brittney Griner testified Wednesday at his drug trial in Russia that a language interpreter translated only a fraction of what was said during his interrogation and the officials ordered him to sign documents without giving an explanation. Furthermore, he reiterated that he had no intention of bringing drugs into Russia.

He admitted in court earlier this month that he had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in his luggage when he arrived in Russia, but he claimed he had no criminal intent and inadvertently packed the cartridges.

“I did not think or plan to bring banned substances to Russia”Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in basketball, told a court in the city of Khimki, outside Moscow.

Griner during the Moscow court hearing (Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS)

Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February.just days before Putin launched his offensive in Ukraine.

During his testimony, the star of Phoenix Mercury described taking a grueling 13-hour flight to Moscow from Arizona while recovering from COVID-19. Griner said he still doesn’t know how the cannabis oil ended up in his bag, but explained that he had a doctor’s recommendation and that he had packed it in a hurry.

She recalled being detained at the airport on February 17 after inspectors found the cartridges.

Along with the interpreter who provided an incomplete translation, Griner said he did not receive an explanation of his rights or access to an attorney and was instructed to sign documents without an explanation of what they entailed.

After hours of proceedings that he did not understand, he was allowed to hand over his personal belongings to a lawyer before she was led away in handcuffs, Griner said. She said that He received only a cursory translation of the accusations during a hearing on February 19 where a court sanctioned his arrest.

Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs. His trial began on July 1, and Wednesday was his first appearance as a witness. The court on the outskirts of Moscow held five earlier sessions that were brief, some lasting just an hour.

It’s unclear how long the trial will last, but a court has authorized Griner’s detention until Dec. 20. The athlete went to Russia to play for a Russian team in the WNBA offseason. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS)

During Tuesday’s court session of about 90 minutes, a Russian neuropsychologist testified about the worldwide use of medicinal cannabiswhich is still illegal in russia. Griner’s defense team submitted a letter from a US doctor recommending that the basketball player use medical cannabis to treat pain.

Griner testified Wednesday that he was in pain from injuries sustained during his basketball career.. He stressed that cannabis oil is widely used in the United States for medicinal purposes and has fewer negative effects than some other pain relievers.

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman said last week thatThe legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use in parts of the US was unrelated to what is happening in Russia.

Griner’s slow trial and five-month detention have drawn strong criticism from her teammates and supporters in the United States, which formally declared her “wrongfully detained”a designation that the Russian authorities flatly rejected.

Griner was arrested in February amid heightened tensions between the United States and Moscow before Russia invaded Ukraine later that month. Some supporters maintain that she is being held in Russia as a pawn, possibly for a prisoner swap. American soccer star Megan Rapinoe she said last week that “she’s being held as a political prisoner, obviously.”

Russian media have speculated that Griner could be swapped for prominent Russian arms dealer Viktor Boutwho is incarcerated in the United States, and who Paul Whelanan American jailed in Russia for espionage, could also figure in a trade.

US officials have not commented on the prospects for such a deal. Russian officials have said no trade could be discussed until the legal process against Griner is concluded.

(With information from AFP and AP)