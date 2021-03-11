American Cinema Editors Nominations Include “Mank” and “Chicago 7”

This yr’s American Cinema Editors (ACE) nominations embrace “Nomadland,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Sound of Steel” and “The Trial of Chicago 7.”

The guild, which can hand out its awards in a digital ceremony on April 17, has a superb monitor document forecasting the Oscar greatest image winner — it has predicted 18 out of the final 29 winners. Final yr, greatest edited characteristic movie – dramatic went to “Parasite’s” Yang Jin-mo, and the movie went on to win greatest image on the Oscars. It additionally has a superb document for predicting who wins the very best modifying Oscar — 23 out of the final 29 winners.

Nominees in comedy characteristic embrace “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “I Care a Lot,” “On The Rocks” “Palm Springs” and “Promising Younger Lady.”

As beforehand introduced, Spike Lee will obtain the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Yr Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement within the artwork and enterprise of movie. Editors Lynzee Klingman and Sidney Wolinsky will obtain Profession Achievement Awards for his or her excellent contributions to movie modifying.

A full record of nominees for the 71st Annual ACE Eddie Awards follows:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

“Mank”

Kirk Baxter, ACE

“Minari”

Harry Yoon, ACE

“Nomadland”

Chloé Zhao

“Sound of Steel”

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

“The Trial of Chicago 7”

Alan Baumgarten, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Thomas, Craig Alpert, ACE, Mike Giambra

“I Care a Lot”

Mark Eckersley, ACE

“On The Rocks”

Sarah Flack, ACE

“Palm Springs”

Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler

“Promising Younger Lady”

Frédéric Thoraval

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

“The Croods: A New Age”

James Ryan, ACE

“Onward”

Catherine Apple

“Over the Moon”

Edie Ichioka, ACE

“Soul”

Kevin Nolting, ACE

“Wolfwalkers”

Darragh Byrne , Richie Cody, Darren Holmes, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

“All In: The Combat for Democracy”

Nancy Novack

“Dick Johnson is Lifeless”

Nels Bangerter

“The Dissident”

Scott D. Hanson, James Leche, Wyatt Rogowski, Avner Shiloah

“My Octopus Instructor”

Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm

“The Social Dilemma”

Davis Coombe

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

“Beastie Boys Story”

Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Zoe Schack

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Damaged Coronary heart”

Derek Boonstra, Robert A. Martinez

“The Final Dance” (Episode I)

Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE

“Seduced: Contained in the NXIVM Cult” (Uncovered)

Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Alex Jablonski, Gillian McCarthy, Matthew Moul, Chris A. Peterson, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“The Good Place” (At any time when You’re Prepared)

Eric Kissack

“Schitt’s Creek” (Blissful Ending)

Trevor Ambrose

“What We Do within the Shadows” (On The Run)

Dane McMaster, Varun Viswanath

“What We Do within the Shadows” (Resurrection)

Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Dane McMaster

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Blissful New Yr)

Tim Roche, ACE

“Insecure” (Lowkey Making an attempt)

Nena Erb, ACE

“Ted Lasso” (The Hope That Kills You)

A.J. Catoline

“Ted Lasso” (Make Rebecca Nice Once more)

Melissa McCoy

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Higher Name Saul” (Dangerous Selection Street)

Joey Liew, Chris McCaleb, ACE

“Killing Eve” (Nonetheless Received It)

Dan Crinnion, ACE

“Mr. Robotic” (Technique Not Allowed)

Rosanne Tan, ACE

“This Is Us” (Forty: Half Two)

Julia Grove, Lai-San Ho

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Bosch” (The Ace Resort)

Steven Cohen ACE

“Euphoria” (Bother Don’t Final At all times)

Julio C. Perez IV, ACE

“The Mandalorian” (Sanctuary)

Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

“Ozark” (Wartime)

Cindy Mollo, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

“Hamilton”

Jonah Moran

“Mrs. America” (Phyllis)

Robert Komatsu, ACE

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Exchanges)

Michelle Tesoro, ACE

“Watchmen” (The Extraordinary Being)

Anna Hauger

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

“Cheer” (God Blessed Texas)

Kate Hackett, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner

“The Circus: Inside The Best Political Present on Earth “Who the F*** Are We?”

Jane Jo, Benji Kast, Seth Skundrick, Evan Sensible

“Deadliest Catch” (Mayday Mayday)

Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Joe Mikan, ACE, Artwork O’Leary Ian Olsen, Josh Stockero

“How To With John Wilson” (How To Cook dinner the Good Risotto)

Adam Locke-Norton

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

“8:46”

Steven Bognar

“Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Middle Mark Twain Prize For American Humor”

Jon Alloway, Chester G Contaoi, Brian Forbes, Brad Gilson, Pi Ware

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

Adam Gough, ACE

“Saturday Evening Stay” (Tom Hanks)

Paul Del Gesso, Yanni Feder, Daniel Garcia, Jack Klink, Richard Lampasone, Ryan McIlraith, Sean McIlraith, Steven Pierce, Christopher Salerno, Devon Schwab, Ryan Spears, Jason Watkins

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):

“Large Mouth” (Nick Starr)

Felipe Salazar

“Bob’s Burgers” (Bob Belcher and the Horrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Dangerous Children)

Jeremy Reuben

“BoJack Horseman” (Good Whereas It Lasted)

Brian Swanson

“Rick and Morty” (Rattlestar Ricklactica)

Lee Harting