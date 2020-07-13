American Film Market Going On-line, Moves Back a Week to Avoid Election – Variety

The American Film Market’s 41st version will likely be on-line somewhat than in individual, the Impartial Film & Tv Alliance has introduced, following within the footsteps of final month’s Cannes Digital Market.

IFTA additionally introduced Monday that AFM 2020 On-line will run over 5 days from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, shifting one week later than initially scheduled, in order not to overlap with Election Day on Nov. three in the USA.

“By making this announcement 4 months upfront, AFM’s stakeholders can transfer ahead and plan with certainty,” mentioned Michael Ryan, IFTA chairman. “AFM 2020 On-line will give the worldwide movie neighborhood the alternatives which are all the time vital to our success — to meet, share information, collaborate, and uncover tomorrow’s movies as they do yearly in Santa Monica.”

The total program and participation particulars will likely be unveiled later this summer time, IFTA mentioned. AFM is likely one of the unbiased movie business’s key gross sales markets together with the European Film Market on the Berlin Film Pageant in February, the Cannes Film Pageant in Might and the Toronto Intl. Film Pageant in September. Cannes was shifted to a digital competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Toronto competition introduced final month that it could shift to a hybrid of bodily screenings and digital occasions. It unspools between Sept. 10 by Sept. 19 and can embody screenings of roughly 50 movies throughout its preliminary 5 days — topic to approval by metropolis and provincial well being officers.

IFTA had introduced in February that it could lower two days from the market after which introduced in Might that it could go forward with the market within the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. AFM will stay on the Loews Santa Monica Seaside Lodge by 2024.