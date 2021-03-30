‘American Gods’ Canceled After Third Season at Starz

“American Gods” has been canceled at Starz.

The collection adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s novel of the identical title is not going to return for a fourth season. Nevertheless, sources inform Selection that the community is open to a possible occasion collection or film to wrap up any free ends.

“American Gods is not going to return for a fourth season. Everybody at Starz is grateful to the devoted forged and crew, and our companions at Fremantle who introduced writer and government producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural local weather of our nation,” a spokesperson for Starz mentioned in an announcement.

Sources say the choice to not proceed with a fourth season was made attributable to low viewership, with multiplatform viewership declining 65% from the present’s first season to its third.

“American Gods” stars Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon and Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday. After an opportunity assembly following Shadow’s launch from jail, Shadow agrees to develop into Mr. Wednesday’s bodyguard and shortly finds himself in a brand new world the place magic is actual and a battle looms between the Outdated Gods and the New Gods.

“American Gods” had 4 showrunners over its three seasons, with authentic showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Inexperienced leaving after clashing with producer Fremantle. Jesse Alexander took over throughout Season 2 as Gaiman turned extra concerned within the present’s manufacturing, inflicting a two-year delay between Season 1 and Season 2. Charles “Stylish” Eglee was the showrunner for the third season, when Orlando Jones, who performed Mr. Nancy, claimed that he was fired from the present as a result of his character was “the mistaken message for Black America.” The present additionally lately dropped Marilyn Manson from a recurring function within the third season following abuse allegations.

“American Gods” is produced by Residing Useless Man, J.A. Inexperienced Building Corp., The Clean Company, Fremantle North America and Starz Originals.