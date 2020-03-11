American Horror Story Offers Mysterious Clue About Season 10 Theme, But What Does It Mean?

With little identified about Season 10 that may gasoline hypothesis for this picture, we are able to all the time flip to the solid listing for who will likely be a part of the horror motion. Nearly all of the solid members introduced thus far are American Horror Story veterans, with Sarah Paulson happily returning after taking 1984 off. The high-profile newcomer to AHS Season 10 is Macaulay Culkin, who in fact is greatest identified for his Dwelling Alone work. He hasn’t precisely performed a shipwrecked zombie on a Lord of the Flies-esque island thus far in his profession, however I for one may have enjoyable imagining that till Ryan Murphy begins sharing extra particulars of Season 10.