‘American Horror Story’ Spinoff Officially a Go at FX – Variety

An “American Horror Story” spinoff collection is formally a go at FX.

Simply over two weeks after creator Ryan Murphy introduced the challenge, FX has given the greenlight to “American Horror Tales,” a weekly anthology collection that can characteristic a totally different horror story every episode.

Murphy mentioned the brand new present on a zoom name with some core “AHS” forged members, and whereas extra particulars on the collection are nonetheless sparse, it’s clear that it’ll seemingly characteristic acquainted gamers from the principle present.

The unique “American Horror Story” is the longest operating hour-long collection in FX historical past and was renewed by means of season 13 earlier this yr, nevertheless, as a consequence of coronavirus manufacturing issues, season 10 of “AHS” has been pushed to 2021. Like “AHS,” “American Horror Tales” can be produced by Twentieth Century Fox Tv.

FX lately renewed three comedies (“Dave” and “Breeders” for second seasons and “What We Do within the Shadows” for a third) and seems to have picked up “At all times Sunny in Philadelphia” for a file fifteenth season.

The community is clearly assured that, regardless of coronavirus uncertainty, the overwhelming majority of its new and returning slate can be prepared in 2021.

“We couldn’t be extra enthusiastic about our roster of latest and returning reveals slated by means of subsequent yr,” mentioned FX leisure president Eric Schrier. “It has been a rare time for FX over these previous three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has reworked our enterprise. We imagine the continued energy of our unique collection coupled with the rising consciousness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX model stronger and extra related and accessible than ever earlier than.”

