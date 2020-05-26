‘American Horror Story’ Spinoff Officially a Go at FX – Variety

An “American Horror Story” spinoff collection is formally a go at FX.
Simply over two weeks after creator Ryan Murphy introduced the challenge, FX has given the greenlight to “American Horror Tales,” a weekly anthology collection that can characteristic a totally different horror story every episode.
Murphy mentioned the brand new present on a zoom name with some core “AHS” forged members, and whereas extra particulars on the collection are nonetheless sparse, it’s clear that it’ll seemingly characteristic acquainted gamers from the principle present.
The unique “American Horror Story” is the longest operating hour-long collection in FX historical past and was renewed by means of season 13 earlier this yr, nevertheless, as a consequence of coronavirus manufacturing issues, season 10 of “AHS” has been pushed to 2021. Like “AHS,” “American Horror Tales” can be produced by Twentieth Century Fox Tv.
FX lately renewed three comedies (“Dave” and “Breeders” for second seasons and “What We Do within the Shadows” for a third) and seems to have picked up “At all times Sunny in Philadelphia” for a file fifteenth season.
The community is clearly assured that, regardless of coronavirus uncertainty, the overwhelming majority of its new and returning slate can be prepared in 2021.
“We couldn’t be extra enthusiastic about our roster of latest and returning reveals slated by means of subsequent yr,” mentioned FX leisure president Eric Schrier. “It has been a rare time for FX over these previous three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has reworked our enterprise. We imagine the continued energy of our unique collection coupled with the rising consciousness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX model stronger and extra related and accessible than ever earlier than.”
Right here’s a record of latest collection coming to FX:
- American Horror Tales: A weekly hour-long anthology spin-off of American Horror Story from Ryan Murphy
- A Trainer: The 10-episode, half-hour restricted collection stars Kata Mara and Nick Robinson, and hails from Hannah Fidell, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman, Danny Brocklehurst and Kate Mara
- The Previous Man: Drama collection starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman from John Steinberg & Robert Levine, Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts.
- Y: The Final Man: Drama based mostly on Brian Ok. Vaughn’s acclaimed comedian ebook collection, starring Diane Lane from showrunner Eliza Clark and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, and Vaughn.
- Untitled B.J. Novak Sequence: A half-hour anthology, which makes use of the boldest problems with our instances as a leaping off level to inform singular, character-driven tales concerning the world we stay in as we speak.
- Hip Hop Untold: A docuseries concerning the energy brokers who function from the shadows of hip hop, from producers Malcolm Spellman, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn (Lightbox), Eugene “Huge U” Henley, Jimmy Chriss, Douglas Banker and Rashidi Natara Harper.
- Hysterical: A feature-length documentary inspecting the altering panorama for girls in stand-up comedy, from Ross Dinerstein, Jim Serpico and Andrea Nevins.
- Satisfaction: A docuseries concerning the LGBTQ battle for civil rights from Christine Vachon, Sydney Foos, Refinery29/Amy Emmerich, Stone Roberts and Alex Stapleton.
- A Wilderness of Error: A docuseries about Military Surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, who was despatched to jail for killing his household, from award-winning producer Marc Smerling and Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio, Daybreak Olmstead, Jessica Grimshaw, Rachel Horovitz and Michael Jackson.
