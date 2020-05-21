American Horror Story’s Sarah Paulson says she ‘hopes to direct’ Ryan Murphy spin-off

Sarah Paulson, star of American Story, has stated that she hopes to have a hand in Ryan Murphy’s potential spin-off, revealing she has ambitions to direct the sequence.

Paulson stated that though nothing was official in regards to the sequence – which Murphy teased throughout a current Zoom name with the solid – she was set to be concerned within the challenge.

“I can’t say something about it apart from that I hope to be directing the brand new [series],” she informed The Hollywood Reporter. “I hope that may the truth is come to fruition.”

She added that though she didn’t have something concrete to report, she had had “enjoyable, playful conversations with the person” and that the thought of her directing “has been floated about.”

Paulson has beforehand directed one episode of American Horror Story, which she described as “a very confronting expertise”.

“I realised how a lot of a ‘hair on fireplace’ sort of particular person I’m slightly than a ‘flow’ sort of particular person. So I would like to have one other alternative to be in that world that clearly, having been in for therefore a few years, I really feel about as snug as one might really feel attempting my hand at that.”

And the actress added that she couldn’t think about there being any American Horror Story challenge that she wouldn’t need to be part of – whether or not that be a “spinoff, film, play, projection from area”.

The brand new spinoff sequence – reportedly referred to as American Horror Tales – shall be totally different from earlier sequence of the hit present in that every episode shall be self-contained, like anthology sequence reminiscent of Inside No 9 and Black Mirror.

American Horror Tales is out there to watch on Netflix.