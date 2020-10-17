‘American Housewife’ Season 5 Trailer Released by ABC (TV Roundup)

In right this moment’s TV information roundup, ABC launched a trailer for the fifth season of “American Housewife,” and Apple TV Plus is making the “Helpsters” Halloween particular out there without spending a dime.

DATES

ABC will debut its five-part docuseries, "Our America: Dwelling Whereas Black," in the course of the network-owned tv stations' newscasts from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23 and premiere the hourlong documentary on Oct. 24. Viewers can even watch each on streaming providers together with Apple TV, Roku, Fireplace TV and Android TV. The particular follows multigenerational Black households in America that navigate systemic racism, policing, healthcare, schooling and extra.

FIRST LOOKS

ABC launched a trailer for the fifth season of "American Housewife," set to debut on Oct. 28 at 8:30 p.m. The collection will proceed to comply with Katie Otto, portrayed by Katy Mixon, an unapologetic spouse and mom of three, residing within the rich city of Westport, Conn. Regardless of her unconventional methods, Katie pushes in opposition to old school values, paving the best way for her kids's future. The collection additionally stars Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Giselle Eisenberg and Ali Wong. ABC Signature and Kapital Leisure produce the collection. Watch a trailer under.

PROGRAMMING

Apple TV Plus is making the "Helpsters" episode entitled "Helpsters Halloween" out there without spending a dime from Oct. 16 to Nov. 2. From the creators of "Sesame Avenue," the collection follows preschoolers who discover the ability of teamwork. They're joined by celebrities and musical visitors together with Terry Crews, Danny Trejo, Gabby Douglas, Christopher Meloni, Richard Form, Michael Ian Black, Janeane Garofalo and Michelle Buteau. The second season is streaming now.

EVENTS

Complicated Networks will debut "Pull Up & Vote Social gathering," celebrating the significance of voting, on Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Hosted by activist Tamika Mallory, the 90-minute stay program will characteristic particular appearances by Barack Obama, Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, ASAP Ferg and Saint Jhn, and DJ units from Questlove.