‘American Idol’ Alum William Hung on How ‘She Bangs’ Changed His Life

It was the bang heard world wide. On this present day 20 years in the past, Ricky Martin launched “She Bangs,” the primary single from his album “Sound Loaded.” Written by Desmond Youngster, Walter Afanasieff, Robi Draco Rosa and Glenn Monroig, the infectious dance hit peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Sizzling 100, giving Martin his second-most profitable single behind “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and incomes the Puerto Rican star a Grammy nomination in 2001.

The tune was an extension of the Latin explosion which arrived on the eve of the millenium however it will return 4 years later when an impressionable 20-year-old civil engineering pupil auditioned with “She Bangs” on “American Idol” and actually made it his personal. In that one second, with then-judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson trying on bewildered, William Hung grew to become an on the spot phenomenon.

Hung asserted his need to make a dwelling within the music business, bravely performing the tune to an unimpressed Cowell, who snarled, “You’ll be able to’t dance; you may’t sing; what would you like me to say?”

Responded Hung: “I already gave my finest, and I’ve no regrets in any respect.”

With that, Hung grew to become a family title and a go-to punchline, like in “The Workplace” in 2005 when BJ Novak’s character Ryan remarks to Todd Packer (David Koechner), whose license plate reads “WLHUNG,” “You a giant William Hung fan?” (Watch it beneath.)

Hung went on to launch three albums, together with “Inspiration” and “Hung for the Holidays,” and even his personal film, “The place is Mama’s Boy?” Whereas he finally retired from music, his “Idol” expertise allowed him to e book gigs as a motivational speaker whereas working for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division as against the law analyst and later for the Division of Well being. Right this moment, he continues to look in public and is now working on instructing on-line avid gamers methods to play Mahjong.

Right this moment, Hung nonetheless has no regrets. “It’s all about persevering with to reinvent your self, and work out what makes you content,” he tells Selection in a brand new interview.

“She Bangs” turns 20 this month. What does it imply to you?

Initially, I’m grateful to have that tune, “She Bangs,” by Ricky Martin as a result of in any other case I wouldn’t be the place I’m at this time. I simply loved the tune proper from the start. I assumed it sounded cool and really upbeat. It was distinctive in comparison with all the pieces else I used to be listening to again within the early two 1000’s. I heard on the radio and I used to be interested in it instantly.

So then you definately determined to audition with it. Was it simply because it was your favourite tune? Have been there different decisions?

What occurred was that I received the expertise present at school singing that very same tune. In order that’s what gave me the arrogance to audition.

Trying again on your audition day, did the producers put together you to go in with the judges? What have been you expectations?

Not an excessive amount of. I used to be simply ready, visualizing in my head how I wished my audition to go. I didn’t anticipate something, and that’s actually why I used to be capable of keep optimistic regardless of the tough criticism of Simon Cowell.

And whenever you smiled and stated you probably did your finest, the judges type of fell in love with you anyway.

The way in which I noticed the judges, I felt like they have been simply taking part in their roles. In order that’s why I didn’t really feel the must be indignant or upset.

That was an ideal precedent that you simply set for future auditioners, after which it set you on this entire different path in life…

Yeah, I didn’t anticipate that. I simply thought, effectively, the audition didn’t work out, I’ll return to being a standard pupil, however as an alternative I one way or the other grew to become an in a single day celeb.

What was it like lastly coming nose to nose with Ricky Martin?

I lastly bought to carry out with him in 2018. In order that’s like two years in the past. After which my audition was in 2004. In order that’s 14 years later. He stated, “Thanks, and it was nice assembly you.” I don’t know. It sounds so surreal. He’s a very nice man. My pal and I, we have been very impressed.

You at the moment are a motivational speaker. How did that come about and what do you focus on in your talks?

I made a decision to get into motivational talking about three or 4 years in the past, as a result of I really feel that I could make it a much bigger affect by way of talking, in comparison with simply leisure alone. I may nonetheless be entertaining, however I need to have a message to encourage folks to maintain chasing their goals. And now greater than ever, we want that inspiration, as a result of it’s a robust world to outlive in, with the coronavirus pandemic. I’m additionally very concerned about gaming as a result of that’s my ardour proper now. I’m seeking to educate folks methods to play Japanese Mahjong for the English audiences.

Your Twitter deal with is @SheBangsGuy. Clearly you’ve come to phrases with this second having a everlasting place in your life story?

A lot of individuals nonetheless name me the “She Bangs” man. They don’t bear in mind my title. It’s a part of my identification now. Generally in life, you may’t change the previous. You don’t have management over the previous, however what you are able to do is take advantage of out of your scenario.