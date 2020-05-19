American Idol Fans Thought Ryan Seacrest Suffered A Stroke During Finale

Ryan Seacrest’s camp says there is not any trigger for concern, and except Seacrest is prepared to share extra within the days to return, which may be the tip of that. After all, some followers are at all times going to be instantly skeptical when questionable conditions get defined away so rapidly, however Seacrest has positively balanced a hefty workload even in quarantine. Maybe this was really an occasion the place the entertainer was simply too exhausted (and perhaps a little bit tipsy). You’ll be able to wager that followers will probably be tuning into Dwell with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday morning to scope it out.