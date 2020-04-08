American Idol Is Moving Forward With New Season With Auditions From Home

American Idol is one in every of many main TV reveals that can quickly run out of episodes, though Idol is one which hasn’t completely scrapped its present season. The third season on ABC is on maintain, with plans to stretch the remaining filmed footage and hold followers entertained for so long as attainable regardless of an absence of dwell reveals. The excellent news for American Idol followers (and hopefuls) is that ABC is shifting forward on Season 4, and auditions will occur with potential superstars singing from residence.