American Idol Kinda Did Garbage Man Doug Kiker Dirty In Hollywood Rounds

Doug’s follow-up episode was Monday’s first night time within the Hollywood rounds, by which viewers have been excited to see him sing once more. Kiker carried out in the direction of the top of the present, with producers following him round and honing in on his nervous vitality forward of the efficiency. When Kiker was trotted out on stage, he began off with the flawed track, after which proceeded to sing his deliberate selection, the traditional “Ain’t No Mountain Excessive Sufficient,” however in full a cappella mode. Readers might be able to guess the way it went, however examine the video beneath, with the efficiency hitting at round 2:40.