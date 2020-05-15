‘American Idol’ Renewed for Season 4 at ABC – Variety

“American Idol” has been renewed for a fourth season at ABC.

The information comes simply days forward of the Season three finale, which is able to air on the printed community on Might 17. Among the many performances scheduled for the finale are: Luke Bryan performing his new single “One Margarita;” Katy Perry performing her new single “Daisies;” and Lionel Richie performing “We Are the World” alongside together with his fellow “Idol” judges, the highest 11 contestants, and several other previous “American Idol” winners.

The highest 7 going into the finale are Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Julia Gargano, Simply Sam, and Louis Knight.

The present would sometimes finish with a splashy stay finale, however the coronavirus pandemic pressured the storied singing competitors collection to start filming distant episodes for the primary time in its historical past.

The judges to this point within the ABC incarnation of the present have been Bryan, Perry, and Richie, in addition to host Ryan Seacrest. There is no such thing as a phrase but on whether or not or not all 4 will return for the present’s fourth season.

“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Leisure. Government producers embrace Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, additionally serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as govt producers for 19 Leisure. Fremantle distributes the collection worldwide.

A number of different competitors reveals have shifted to digital codecs within the wake of the pandemic. “The Voice” has additionally been doing at-home episodes, whereas “America’s Received Expertise” has been accepting digital audition tapes. In the meantime, late-night reveals like “The Tonight Present” have been doing digital episodes, as has “Saturday Night time Reside.”