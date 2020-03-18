American Idol Reportedly Suspends Season 18 Due To Coronavirus

It ought to be fascinating to see if NBC follows ABC in suspending its musical competitors sequence. The Voice is arguably American Idol‘s biggest competitor due to their comparable premises, however The Voice is at the moment farther off from its scheduled dwell exhibits. The primary dwell broadcast of The Voice Season 18 is scheduled for Could 4. If the rules prohibiting giant gatherings are nonetheless in impact within the subsequent month and a half, The Voice could should go the way in which of American Idol.