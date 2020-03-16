American Idol Season 18’s Most Well-Known Contestant Won’t Even Be On TV Until Hollywood Week

Depart a Remark
American Idol has concluded its auditions for Season 18, and can subsequent kick off Hollywood week with all of the expertise amassed up to now. As traditional, there have been just a few Hollywood-bound contestants whose tryouts did not make the tv edits, although one specifically looks like a obvious omission. The ABC competitors omitted one in all its most notable contestants, Vivian Hicks, so now audiences will not get to see her till the primary spherical of eliminations.
Vivian Hicks’ title might not be immediately acquainted to older crowds, however she’s developed fairly a well-liked following amongst youthful generations. Hicks has earned a substantial following on TikTok, boasting 1.three million followers on the video platform. She’s no slouch on Instagram both, with 386,000+ trustworthy followers. With that type of viewers at her again, one would suppose American Idol would make some extent to point out her off, as a strategy to construct upon the important thing 18-49 age demographic. Nonetheless, Hicks needed to save her massive second for social media.
American Idol‘s purpose for leaving Vivian Hicks out of its audition footage is not instantly clear, although it is value noting that she’s seemingly on one other degree from different rivals showcased so far. Hell, she’s received extra on-line followers than some American Idol winners, and definitely greater than the singers she’ll be competing towards subsequent week and presumably past.
Along with her built-in reputation, Vivian Hicks has received fairly a voice. A part of the large following Hicks has racked up on TikTok got here to look at her spectacular covers of widespread songs. (She additionally places the vids on YouTube, for these with out TikTok inclinations.) It would not take a complete lot of listening to listen to that she’s American Idol materials.
Once more, although, it is shocking that American Idol determined to not present her audition, although she’s nearly undoubtedly not the primary Idol hopeful to go unseen till Hollywood. Maybe the producers have been so impressed, they needed to avoid wasting her TV debut till this subsequent spherical, the place she’ll blow the viewers away along with her rendition of some widespread Disney track or one thing to that impact. On the flip facet, Hicks is perhaps one of many many who will get lower in Hollywood, so not displaying her audition is perhaps ABC’s manner of getting forward of any doable fan backlash.
If Vivian Hicks survives to the viewers vote, nonetheless, her Season 18 rivals ought to be careful. Hicks has a small military of followers the likes American Idol has hardly ever seen, if ever. Personally, I feel she’d be very exhausting to beat with that many potential followers able to rain votes down on her, and as earlier seasons have proven, even the best singing skills can fall to the desire of the lots. That is to not say Hicks is not deserving, however is she as nice as a few of the of us Season 18 has proven so far?
It is a query American Idol will quickly reply, because the Hollywood rounds start on ABC on Monday, March 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on the competitors, and for the newest main information taking place in tv and films.
