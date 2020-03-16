American Idol Season 18’s Most Well-Known Contestant Won’t Even Be On TV Until Hollywood Week

If Vivian Hicks survives to the viewers vote, nonetheless, her Season 18 rivals ought to be careful. Hicks has a small military of followers the likes American Idol has hardly ever seen, if ever. Personally, I feel she’d be very exhausting to beat with that many potential followers able to rain votes down on her, and as earlier seasons have proven, even the best singing skills can fall to the desire of the lots. That is to not say Hicks is not deserving, however is she as nice as a few of the of us Season 18 has proven so far?