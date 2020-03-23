American Idol’s Duet Round Wasn’t Worth The Drama And Unfair Eliminations

Hollywood week rolled on at American Idol, and simply because it went within the episode prior, Season 18 shook issues up with yet one more themed spherical to problem artists. This time, nonetheless, singers had been paired off and given an inventory of songs to carry out as duets, and there was excessive drama from many rivals as they had been pressured to work collectively. Many contestants lived and died by the efficiency of their companion, metaphorically talking, and when all was mentioned and finished, there was extra heightened drama and unfair eliminations than precise good performances.