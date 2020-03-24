American Idol’s Jimmy Levy Shares Emotional Message About Going A Cappella For Original Song

Jimmy Levy’s “Shadows” is a story of loss and facilities on a time limit the place he feels lonely and remoted. It is a feeling others could definitely sympathize with as citywide shutdowns proceed going into impact throughout the nation, and nearly everybody worldwide is being inspired to self-quarantine to stop the unfold of COVID-19. It could be a little bit of a stretch to say that it is a music straight associated to occasions which are happening, however continues to be a music that viewers will probably respect now greater than ever.