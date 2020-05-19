American Idol’s Jonny West Shares Kind Words About Margie Mays For Her Support

Go away a Remark
Warning! The next comprises spoilers for the American Idol Season 18 finale. Learn at your personal threat!
With American Idol Season 18 within the books, there are only some questions left within the minds of viewers. Primarily, how far will Simply Sam go after profitable, and what is going to turn into of the gifted singers who missed the mark? Others could also be considering particularly of Jonny West and his future with a returning competitor for Season 18, Margie Mays.
Amid rumors of the 2’s relationship deteriorating, I spoke to Jonny West concerning the expertise of going by means of Season 18 of American Idol with a big different who was additionally a competitor. West spoke about stepping in to audition throughout Mays’ second run on the present, and the way it wasn’t a choice he made evenly. West was finally glad he did the present, and was able to respect Mays’ needs previous to his audition:
If she would have stated ‘That is sacred to me and I wish to strive once more and, that is my factor.’ I might have completely revered that. And I do not assume that is bizarre to say in any respect as a result of it was her factor and she or he killed it and has continued to kill it.
Jonny West had reservations about doing American Idol, and feared that this system would not be good for him artistically. West informed CinemaBlend that Margie Mays finally helped him make the choice to audition, and continued to point out assist all through the competitors. Loads of this was proven throughout Season 18, as Mays coached West by means of the early levels of the competitors.
That footage was from when each have been nonetheless within the competitors, nevertheless, and a few questioned if Margie Mays was as equally as supportive following her elimination. Whereas viewers have speculated that the 2 could have break up throughout quarantine, West stated that Mays was nothing however a beacon of assist throughout his time on American Idol, and was in a position to watch him dwell a dream she needed equally as unhealthy.
The truth that she may put herself apart and simply assist me and be like, ‘I need you to have this as effectively and to expertise it,’ that’s large, and I do know 100 thousand p.c not lots of people may do this.
In the end, Jonny West fell simply wanting the Prime 2, thus ending his American Idol run. That is to not say his time within the highlight is over, although, as many individuals who’ve misplaced American Idol have nonetheless gone on to have extremely profitable careers in music.
Can Jonny West be a type of individuals? Margie Mays appears to assume so. West’s girlfriend shared a considerate message about her expertise on American Idol and should have concurrently shut down any individuals who questioned the standing of their relationship.
The longer term is rarely assured for anybody, however in the intervening time, it appears issues have not modified between Jonny West and Margie Mays. Sadly, American Idol guidelines dictate that West has now progressed too far on the present to re-audition for an additional season, and with Mays lacking the Prime 20 two years in a row, I can not think about she’d wish to return. If viewers want to sustain with their journey by means of the music business, it will need to occur on social media.
American Idol is completed for now, however is at the moment accepting auditions for Season 19. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on actuality tv, and for the most recent information taking place in TV and flicks.
