American Idol’s Margie Mays Clears The Air On Relationship With Fellow Competitor Jonny West

Depart a Remark
Warning! The following incorporates spoilers for the ultimate Hollywood spherical of Season 18 of American Idol. Learn at your personal danger!
American Idol broke up its closing energy couple of Season 18 tonight when Jonny West was superior to Hawaii. Which means returning Season 17 competitor Margie Mays was despatched residence in a run that fell wanting her efficiency in her first season on the sequence. Each rivals have been devastated Mays wasn’t advancing, however what could shock some is that Mays was nonetheless thrilled to see West proceed his journey.
There had been on-line chatter concerning Margie Mays and Jonny West’s relationship for the reason that begin of American Idol, maybe aided by the edit of the episodes. Decide Katy Perry on a couple of event alluded to the concept one was holding the opposite again from succeeding, and others on the web puzzled the identical factor in remark sections and on social media. In an try to clear the air about her relationship, Mays posted a response on Instagram to the way in which the present has portrayed her and West’s relationship.
Can I take a second to make one thing a bit clearer? Jonny and I should not, and can by no means be, in competitors with each other. We’re truthfully, in truth, no-ifs-ands-or-buts-about it in love. Moments like these, I don’t prioritize what you see in a tv edit, or what you don’t see. Our love by no means wavers. When one among us is down, we pull the opposite up. You by no means go away your companion behind. I’ve been falling in love with this wonderful individual for the final three and a half years. We all know when to deliver assist and when to provide area, and we’ve labored exhausting to achieve success and loving communicators. Our love flows simply and readily, and it’s probably the most stunning journey an individual can expertise on this earth. A post-production television edit typically doesn’t present ALL the suggestions you’re given. In truth, the judges have been heat and type to us and after all understood why we’d sing a duet collectively, and truly had rather a lot candy issues to say about us. I’m so pleased with each of us for this. It’s an honor to sing with Jonny and nonetheless offers me butterflies, as a result of I believe the world of his expertise. What issues greater than this efficiency is that we have been introduced nearer collectively by the expertise. It’s an honor to be your girlfriend. Thanks @americanidol for giving us this unimaginable present of singing collectively
The assertion that was written following American Idol‘s duet rounds, however actually warrants publicity because the present has formally dropped Margie Mays from the competitors. Mays assured followers she’s at all times been in Jonny West’s nook, even when the edits of her interviews make it sound like each are able to drop all of it at a second’s discover all within the title of a shot at superstardom.
Clearly the way in which American Idol portrayed Margie Mays had an influence on her, as Jonny West additionally felt the necessity to point out a few of the issues the episode did not present. West made certain to provide his girlfriend loads of love on Instagram, and instructed viewers simply what a pleasure it’s to be included in her life.
Whereas it was inevitable these love birds could be cut up up, it is good to see that Margie Mays and Jonny West are greater than the couple American Idol introduced them to be. It is even higher they acknowledge the huge quantity of content material edited for actuality tv, typically to search out probably the most partaking angle versus the one closest to the reality. Hopefully the 2 will proceed to replace followers on their relationship whereas American Idol Season 18 is on maintain.
American Idol is off to Hawaii, and can choose up with a brand new episode on ABC Sunday, March 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend within the meantime for all the most recent on the competitors, and for extra taking place on this planet of tv and flicks.
Add Comment