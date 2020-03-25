American Idol’s Margie Mays Clears The Air On Relationship With Fellow Competitor Jonny West

View this publish on Instagram

My love for this individual grows exponentially each day. She works very very exhausting at no matter she’s set her thoughts to and finishes 6 targets earlier than I’ve determined to start out my one. Critically pushes me simply by watching her run her race no matter lane she’s in in that second. What you didn’t see tonight on air was how lengthy she stayed up with me serving to me study the silly tune we picked. (And I nonetheless forgot a BUNCH of lyrics). What you additionally don’t see behind the scenes is Any time throughout this complete expertise whether or not it’s being filmed or not she’s making others chuckle and bringing out the very best in all of the individuals on the present, whether or not they’re fellow contestants or the crew members making the present. The largest take away from this complete factor to this point for me is that I’m not the one one who sees how unimaginable Margie is and that’s been the sweetest factor to uncover as a boyfriend and as a greatest good friend. I’m able to maintain urgent on with you on and off this area and I’m so grateful you selected me. I do know I’m not probably the most vocal when the digicam come on, however let or not it’s recognized I’m loopy about you and immensely pleased with your expertise and perseverance. And also you’re sizzling. I like you ??