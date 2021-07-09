American Judo Prodigy Raises Cash For Surfside Survivors After 1st-round MMA Victory

A two-time Olympic gold medalist grew to become blended martial artist appealed to enthusiasts after a first-round victory final week to donate to the sufferers of the condominium cave in in Surfside, Fla.

Kayla Harrison, a former judo international champion who took house gold medals on the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, and on the 2011 and 2015 Pan American Video games, used to be being interviewed in the course of the hoop after she defeated Cindy Dandois within the first around in their June 25 battle with an arm bar submission.

In a post-bout interview, after caution her Skilled Combatants League competition that she used to be coming for the throne, she grew to become and steered the target market to donate to the Champlain Towers South cave in sufferers.

“I beg you guys to move and donate to the survivors,” she stated. “It’s just a little little bit of a tragedy right here in our personal nation, so I beg you all to donate, give what you’ll, and do your section.”

“It’s an enormous tragedy,” she informed Fox Information Thursday. “It’s additionally a kind of issues the place you assume, ‘Oh, it doesn’t occur in The united states – that occurs in 3rd Global international locations or no matter.’ But it surely simply came about.”

Harrison, one in every of if no longer essentially the most completed American judo practitioners in historical past, has a 10-0 MMA file.

At first from Ohio, Harrison stated the cave in left her shaken. She lived close to the web site of the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 and now lives in Coconut Creek, Fla., simply 35 miles from Surfside.

“I consider worrying if my pal used to be OK and the panic that set in,” she stated. “And I may just simply image these kinds of members of the family and those who knew individuals who reside there, or who reside there themselves, and the panic and the concern that units in.”

The tragedy caught in her head main as much as the battle, she stated, such a lot in order that she made up our minds she would make a public plea on behalf of the sufferer’s households if she used to be given the mic.

“I felt horrible,” she stated. “And the one factor I know the way to do after I really feel horrible, or after I’m down or when there’s one thing that I need to repair, is to take a look at to stand up and do something positive about it. That’s why we made up our minds to try this.”

Harrison is calling for donations to her charity, the Fearless Basis, which usually works to assist survivors or sexual abuse. The ones donations will probably be given to 2 charities in give a boost to of the Surfside sufferers – the Surfside Hardship Fund and the Shul of Bal Harbour Central Emergency Fund.

She didn’t straight away have an estimate about how a lot she had raised however stated she was hoping handy over no less than $20,000.

“I be capable of give again, and to me that’s what being an athlete or a task fashion or an entertainer is all about,” she stated. “It’s about what you do with it, no longer simply what you get out of it.”

The fighter donated $5,000 herself and stated her promotion, the PFL, donated every other $10,000.

The cave in demise toll reached no less than 64 Thursday, two weeks after the prime upward thrust crumbled, with 76 folks nonetheless unaccounted for.