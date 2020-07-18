American Music Awards Set to Return for 2020 Edition

ABC and Dick Clark Productions introduced that the 2020 “American Music Awards” will return on November 22, although it’s unclear in what format or whether or not an viewers will probably be current. The present guarantees to characteristic marquee performances and rejoice the highest artists throughout a number of genres.

Nominees will probably be introduced in October. The nominees are primarily based on key metrics together with album and digital music gross sales, radio airplay, streaming, social exercise and touring. These measurements are tracked by Nielsen Music/MRC Knowledge and Subsequent Huge Sound.

The 2019 “American Music Awards,” which honored Taylor Swift as artist of the yr grew, over the 2018 broadcast in whole viewers (6.7 million) and delivered ABC’s largest leisure viewers in Adults 18-49 on any Sunday night time since “The Oscars” 9 months earlier. Final yr’s broadcast included Billie Eilish successful for new artist, BTS for tour of the yr, Khalid for favourite male artist and Swift took dwelling 5 awards together with favourite album pop/rock for “Lover.” She was additionally named artist of the last decade on the ceremony.

The American Music Awards honors artists in a number of musical genres, together with Pop/Rock, Different Rock, Nation, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul/R&B, Grownup Modern, Modern Inspirational, Latin, EDM and Soundtrack, alongside awards for New Artist of the 12 months, Collaboration of the 12 months, Video of the 12 months, Favourite Tune and Artist of the 12 months.

Taylor Swift surpassed Michael Jackson within the winners leaderboard with 24 AMAs. Jackson is in second place with 23 and Alabama is in third place with 22.

The American Music Awards present will air Sunday, November 22 from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. EST on ABC.