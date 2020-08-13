‘American Ninja Warrior’ Sets Premiere Date, Replaces ‘The Voice’

“American Ninja Warrior” has crushed the impediment course that’s coronavirus manufacturing.

NBC has introduced that the competitors collection will premiere its twelfth season on Monday, Sept. 7 within the eight p.m. time slot. Meaning it is going to be taking the place of “The Voice,” which sources say will now not be prepared in time for its beforehand scheduled launch. “The Voice” will seemingly be prepared someday later within the fall, in response to sources with information of the manufacturing.

Information of the schedule shake-up comes three months after NBC introduced an optimistic fall schedule which nonetheless featured its largest gamers like “This Is Us” and new “Regulation & Order” spinoff “Regulation & Order: Organized Crime.” On the time, sources near the community admitted that not each present could be prepared in time for the normal begin of the community season in September, however that NBC was assured it will have virtually every part prepared for later within the fall.

This newest eight-episode season of “American Ninja Warrior” was shot below social distancing laws in St. Louis on the gigantic Dome at America’s Heart. It represents the primary NBC collection to have accomplished a full season of episodes in the course of the pandemic, which made manufacturing throughout scripted and un-scripted grind to a halt since mid-March.

Season 12 of “American Ninja Warrior” can even have a number of format adjustments, together with a number of abridged rounds. The qualifying spherical will now characteristic a six-obstacle course, the semi-finals a 10-obstacle course, and the grand finals a 10-obstacle course plus a Energy Tower playoff bracket.

This season shall be comprised of 50 high athletes who competed in earlier seasons, and every will convey alongside two folks from their communities to compete with them for a complete of 150 rivals.

To find out the winner in the course of the finals, the highest eight ninjas will compete in a playoff bracket the place they’ll race head-to-head on the “Energy Tower,” with the winner incomes $100,000.

The newest season of “Ninja Warrior” was a gradual rankings performer for NBC, averaging a 1.1 ranking amongst adults 18-49 and 5.four million whole viewers after seven days of delayed viewing, per Nielsen.

“American Ninja Warrior” is govt produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions’ founders Arthur Smith and Kent Weed, together with Brian Richardson, Anthony Storm and Kristen Stabile.