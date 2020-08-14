American Pie Presents: Ladies’ Rules Netflix release date – latest news

The American Pie franchise has already spawned a complete of eight movies (sure, actually) – however it’s been nearly a decade because the final new entry was launched in 2012.

However now, a brand new movie is on its approach, with American Pie Presents: Ladies’ Rules having been picked up by streaming large Netflix forward of a release later in 2020.

Because the title suggests, the brand new movie is taking a female-centric strategy to the franchise – and you’ll count on all the standard ‘wild events’ and ‘horny adventures’ that the sequence has been identified for, along with an look from a Stifler.

The movie might be set, as normal, in East Nice Falls – and can as soon as once more following a gaggle of highschool college students stand up to all types of hijinks, this time a gaggle of teenage ladies.

The official synopsis reads, “It’s Senior 12 months at East Nice Falls! Annie, Kayla, Michelle and Stephanie determine to lastly harness their lady energy and band collectively to get what they need their final 12 months of highschool.

“The boys received’t know what hit them when these sassy sweethearts are calling the pictures. Wild events, horny adventures and a Stifler carry the warmth on this sizzling new slice of American Pie!”

Learn on for all the pieces it’s worthwhile to know concerning the latest sequel.

When will American Pie Presents: Ladies’ Rules arrive on Netflix?

As with a number of of the spin-off entries into the American Pie franchise, Ladies Rule is being described as a “straight to DVD” release, and can be capable of purchase – each in bodily and digital codecs – first.

Shortly afterwards it is going to make its method to Netflix – however we’re nonetheless ready on an actual date for this in the mean time. We’ll maintain you up to date if we hear something extra exact.

Who’s within the forged of American Pie Presents: Ladies’ Rules about?

The 4 characters on the coronary heart of the brand new movie (Annie, Kayla, Michelle and Stephanie) are all newcomers to the franchise.

Annie is performed by Madison Pettis (Cory within the Home), who’s a former Disney Channel star, whereas Kalya is portrayed by fellow Disney Channel stalwart Piper Curda (I Didn’t Do It)

In the meantime the function of Michelle is taken on by Natasha Behnam, who has beforehand appeared on an episode of loopy Ex-Girlfriend, whereas maybe essentially the most outwardly notable half – that of Stephanie Stifler – is performed by Lizze Broadway (Right here and Now).

The forged additionally consists of By no means Have I Ever star Darren Barnet as Grant, Diary of a Wimpy Child’s Zachary Gordon as Emmet and a couple of Broke Ladies star Ed Quinn as Kevin.

American Pie Presents: Ladies’ Rules trailer

You may get a really feel for the wild events to comply with by watching the trailer beneath:

American Pie films so as

In complete this would be the ninth movie within the franchise – with 4 in the primary sequence along with 5 with the ‘American Pie Presents’ moniker.

The 9 movies so as of release are:

American Pie American Pie 2 American Marriage ceremony American Pie Presents: Band Camp American Pie Presents: The Bare Mile American Pie Presents: Beta Home American Pie Presents: The Guide of Love American Reunion American Pie Presents: Ladies Rule

Nevertheless it’s possible you’ll want to watch American Reunion between American Marriage ceremony and American Pie Presents: Band Camp – that’s if you wish to watch all 4 movies in the primary sequence earlier than dipping into the straight to video spin-offs.

