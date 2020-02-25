American Pie star Seann William Scott cast in US This Country remake

American Pie star Seann William Scott has been cast because the vicar in the US remake of hit mockumentary This Country.

Scott will play Father Joe in the pilot – the American equal of Paul Chahidi’s character Rev. Francis Seaton from the unique sequence, which is at present in its third and last season.

Though most well-known for taking part in the enduring Stifler character in the American Pie franchise, Scott has quite a few different roles to his title – together with not too long ago taking part in one of many leads in the third sequence of the now-cancelled Deadly Weapon TV present.

This Country was created by siblings Charlie and Daisy Might Cooper, and follows the day-to-day lives of two younger folks, Kelly and Shrub Mallet, who reside in a small village in the Cotswolds.

The principle characters, performed by the Cooper siblings in the UK model, are to be renamed Kurtan and Kerry Mucklowe in the US model, which will likely be set in Ohio.

No additional casting for the remake has been introduced thus far, however the pilot will likely be written by Intercourse and the Metropolis scribe Jenny Bicks – with Bridesmaids and White Christmas director Paul Feig set to helm the undertaking.

In a current situation of Radio Instances, Daisy Might Cooper stated that the present was ending in half as a result of their fame had made it more durable to do analysis for it.

“The tough factor now’s that we are able to’t be nameless anymore,” she defined.

“We will’t go to the pub like we used to and simply watch or hearken to folks, and writing the third sequence we undoubtedly didn’t have so a lot of these distinctive bits.”