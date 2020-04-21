American Psycho: The Best Movies To Stream Or Rent If You Like The Christian Bale Movie

The Machinist (2004)

What It is About: In The Machinist, a sickly industrial employee (Christian Bale) begins to endure the nightmare of his life, regardless of nonetheless affected by the identical bout of insomnia the has plagued him for greater than a 12 months.

Why American Psycho Followers Will Like It: Bale infamously dropped from 173 kilos to a harmful 110 for this position that, whereas extra deserving of sympathy than Patrick Bateman, he’s simply as (if no more) insane on this extraordinarily bleak psychological thriller from director Brad Anderson that usually teeters towards horror.

Stream it on Amazon Prime right here or Crackle right here

Rent it on Amazon right here