‘American Skyjacker,’ Podcast About Martin McNally, Will Debut in July – Variety

Crucial Leisure and Pegalo Footage are teaming up on “American Skyjacker: The Closing Flight of Martin McNally,” a brand new podcast a few hijacker whose idolization of D.B. Cooper ended in a 37-year jail stint. The 10-part collection will debut on all platforms on July 21.

The podcast will take listeners again to the late 1960s and early 1970s, a tumultuous time in aviation and a interval throughout which over 300 industrial airplanes have been hijacked worldwide. Greater than 130 of these hijackings happened in the US. Enter a small-time criminal named Martin ‘Mac’ McNally, who dreamed of overtaking a airplane and getting away with a cool $500,000 in money. For sure, issues didn’t go as deliberate.

Riverfront Instances journalist Danny Wicentowski hosts the collection, which was written, created, and produced by Eli Kooris and Joshua Shaffer of Pegalo Footage, and govt produced by Jason Hoch, president of Crucial Leisure’s Podcast Division.

It marks Crucial’s fourth collection, becoming a member of the likes of “The Baron of Botox,” a take a look at “dermatologist to the celebrities” Dr. Fredric Brandt; “Boomtown,” a take a look at the impression of an oil increase on a Texas city; and “Gangster Home,” a portrait of a porn mogul turned assassin.

Crucial Leisure can also be lively in the movie house, having beforehand produced Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule,” Ridley Scott’s “All of the Cash in the World,” and Martin Scorsese’s upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which is able to star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Pegalo Footage has offered initiatives to Sony Footage Tv, Dimension, eOne Leisure, USA Community, Sundance Channel, NBC Worldwide, MTV, and Keshet Studios. Its works embrace the indie movie “Worldwide Falls” and the short-form noir collection “Nothingman.”

Right here’s the trailer: