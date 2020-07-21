‘American Utopia,’ Spike Lee’s David Byrne Concert Movie, Opens TIFF

“American Utopia,” a filmed-version of David Byrne’s hit Broadway present, would be the opening evening presentation of the 45th Toronto Worldwide Movie Pageant.

This version of the annual Canadian gathering for movie lovers is not like any of the earlier 44 iterations. As a consequence of coronavirus, TIFF will probably be a mix of bodily and digital occasions and lots of studios have privately stated they don’t anticipate to have as huge a presence due to the issue of touring throughout the pandemic.

“American Utopia” was a sizzling ticket when it hit Broadway within the fall of 2019 and performed to sold-out crowds by means of February of 2020. Spike Lee shot the manufacturing throughout its Hudson Theatre run and the live performance movie will air on HBO this fall. It can display in Toronto on Sept. 10, the identical day it premieres on the cable channel. The TIFF choice continues a sizzling streak for Lee, who launched the acclaimed Netflix drama “Da 5 Bloods” over the summer time and lately gained an Oscar for co-writing 2018’s “BlacKkKlansman.”

The live performance consists of performances of songs from Byrne’s 2018 solo album of the identical title in addition to works from his Speaking Heads years corresponding to “As soon as in a Lifetime” and “Burning Down the Home.” Byrne additionally lined Janelle Monáe’s “Hell You Talmbout,” a protest track about police brutality that might not really feel extra well timed. Byrne sings, performs devices, and dances together with an 11-person troupe, all whereas performing high-energy choreography by Annie-B Parson. It’s factor the 68-year outdated Byrne is an avid bike owner.

“This joyful movie takes audiences on a musical journey about openness, optimism, and religion in humanity,” stated Joana Vicente, government director and co-head of TIFF, in an announcement. “That is particularly poignant at a time of nice uncertainty all over the world. We’re desperate to share the joy of Opening Evening with audiences.”

“Spike Lee has by some means at all times been precisely of his second and forward of his time,” stated Cameron Bailey, inventive director and co-head of TIFF, in an announcement. “With David Bryne’s ‘American Utopia,’ he brings Byrne’s basic songs and joyous stagecraft to the display simply once we want it. Spike’s newest joint is a name to attach with each other, to protest injustice, and, above all, to rejoice life.”