‘American Vandal’ Creators Land Esports Comedy At Paramount+

The creators of American Vandal have covered up their subsequent sequence.

Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault have scored a chain order for Avid gamers, a comedy set on the earth of esports, at ViacomCBS’ streaming platform Paramount+. Like American Vandal, the brand new sequence might be filmed in documentary taste, and it is going to observe a fictional League of Legends staff looking to win a championship.

CBS Studios and Humorous or Die, which teamed on American Vandal, will produce Avid gamers as neatly. League of Legends maker Rebel Video games could also be concerned.

Avid gamers will center of attention on a LoL staff that’s taking a look to win its first championship after years of shut calls and heartaches. In an effort to make it to the highest, they’ll want their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to place apart their egos and paintings in combination.

Yacenda and Perrault will government produce the sequence with Joe Farrell and Mike Farah of Humorous or Die, Tim McAuliffe, Rebel Video games, 3Arts’ Ari Lubet and Brillstein Leisure Companions’ Todd Dealers.

Avid gamers joins a roster of unique comedies at Paramount+ that comes with the revival of Nickelodeon favourite iCarly, No Task, For Heaven’s Sake, Why Ladies Kill and animated sequence Superstar Trek: Decrease Decks, Tooning Out the Information and The Harper Area.