Americana Awards Nixed; Conference Adds M. Night Shyamalan, Lumineers

The Americana Honors & Awards present, slated to happen Sept. 16 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, has been formally canceled with lower than per week to go after organizers determined that it could be too dangerous to tug off, with or with out an in-person viewers. The choice comes despite the fact that the Ryman not too long ago started internet hosting livestream occasion concert events with small, socially distanced audiences of as much as 250 individuals.

It is going to nonetheless be a busy week in all issues Americana, although, because the Americana Music Pageant that historically takes over Nashville the week of the awards is being changed by an internet convention, Thriving Roots, which simply introduced an extra slate of digital friends that features the Lumineers, Linda Ronstadt, Tanya Tucker, Brandy Clark, Lee Ann Womack, Kathleen Edwards and even director M. Night Shyamalan.

First, although, the unhealthy information, through Americana Music Affiliation government director Jed Hilly, who launched a letter Friday “to tell you that regardless of all our hope, logistical wrangling and keenness, now we have concluded that it could not be secure to conduct the Americana Honors & Awards on the great and historic Ryman Auditorium subsequent Wednesday… We’ve fastidiously evaluated security measures each with an viewers and with out. It’s our conclusion that if only one particular person walked out of the Ryman with COVID-19, we’d not have the ability to forgive ourselves. We’re making new plans to have fun the nominees and to proclaim the winners later this fall, and we hope to have particulars on that shortly with an official announcement date quickly.”

Hilly urged supporters to join the convention, not only for their very own profit however to offset losses incurred by canceling the in-person convention. “Like so many others within the business, the affect of COVID-19 has made issues tough for our annual fundraising efforts,” Hilly wrote. “At the moment, the group in Nashville is targeted on our Thriving Roots: A Digital Group Music Conference (September 16-18) in hopes of bringing our tribe collectively on-line, and to assist to offset the large losses now we have suffered because of the pandemic and the cancellation of AmericanaFest 2020. Now we have additionally initiated a fundraising marketing campaign to assist our newly created Basis and you may learn extra about tips on how to assist our mission right here.”

Thriving Roots has amassed one thing of an all-star lineup… to the extent that the majority aficionados of roots-based music eschew the star system, anyway. Shyamalan’s addition to the roster was inevitably described in publicity supplies as a twist, with the reason being that, as a Lumineers fan, he can be taking part with the group’s Jeremiah Fraites and Wesley Schultz for a chat “on the significance of retaining inventive management of your artwork.”

One other addition of appreciable curiosity is a premiere for passholders of the brand new documentary “Linda and the Mockingbirds,” which was introduced in Selection final week as having been picked up by Shout! for theatrical and residential distribution this fall. The movie, which charts a visit taken in 2019 by Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne and a gaggle of music educators and college students to a Mexican village, can be seen for the primary time as a part of Thriving Roots, in lieu of its deliberate Telluride Movie Pageant premiere. Ronstadt, director-producer James Keach and Los Cenzontles faculty founder Eugene Rodriguez will communicate following the net screening.

Ladies in nation music would be the focus of a newly introduced panel referred to as “Girls, Your Roots Are Exhibiting” that includes Tucker, Womack and Clark. The dialog is being introduced by Change the Dialog, a Nashville group devoted to getting feminine artists equal illustration in nation, though the panel will look at the overlap between mainstream nation and Americana, which all three of these artists fall into.

Additionally added to the invoice is a dialog with Canadian singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards, who’ll inform WFUV program director Rita Houston about returning to music after an extended layoff together with her first album in eight years.

Occasions introduced earlier this week embrace a collection of music breaks between panels and interviews. Among the many performers: Sheryl Crow, the Mavericks, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Rodney Crowell, Ben Harper, the Cadillac Three, Courtney Marie Andrews, Lori McKenna, Low Reduce Connie, Wynonna, Jeremy Ivey, Aubrie Sellers, Brent Cobb and Our Native Daughters. The Oh Boy label based by John Prine will convey its present roster collectively for a tribute to the late singer.

Amongst different highlights introduced in August: Ken Burns in dialog with Emmylou Harris; filmmaker Judd Apatow interviewing the Avett Brothers; a collaboration between the Milk Carton Children and Lucinda Williams; a dialog between Brandi Carlile and Yola; a chat by Margo Worth on creative values; Jackson Browne chatting with Mavis Staples; and appearances by Bob Weir, Chris Thile, Bela Fleck, Rosanne Money, Bonnie Raitt, Sarah Jarosz, Sierra Hull, Taj Mahal and others. Non-musician friends showing vary from RIAA chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier to activist Angela Davis. NIVA and NITO representatives will focus on the disaster affecting the reside music group.

For extra data on Thriving Roots and to register, click on right here.