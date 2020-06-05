America’s Got Talent And NBC Are Being Sued By Fired Judge Gabrielle Union

When Gabrielle Union knowledgeable NBC of racially offensive conduct through the taping of Americas Got Talent, NBC didn’t ‘stand’ along with her in ‘outrage at acts of racism.’ As a substitute, NBC didn’t care sufficient to both promptly examine Ms. Union’s complaints and even ask HR to get entangled. Quite, NBC stood in opposition to her and directed its ‘outrage’ at Ms. Union for whistle-blowing concerning the racially offensive conduct she skilled whereas working for NBC on America’s Got Talent. In sharp distinction to NBC’s latest assertion on race, what was actually an ‘outrage’ was the truth that Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Leisure, truly threatened Ms. Union in an try and silence her from telling the reality about racist actions that happened on the present. There isn’t a place for one of these racial bullying within the office, and it’ll take greater than a tweet from NBC to exhibit that NBC intends to create an surroundings free from racism.