America’s Got Talent Has Found Its Replacement Judges For Gabrielle Union And Julianne Hough

America’s Got Talent made main headlines on the finish of Season 14 when the 2 latest judges, Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, have been controversially dropped after one season. Whereas the circumstances that led to their firings are nonetheless being debated, AGT has landed on its two substitute judges. One will return to the judges’ desk whereas the opposite is a newcomer. Here is who’s on the way in which!
Heidi Klum is rejoining Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel after taking a break from judging a daily season of America’s Got Talent. As for the newcomer, AGT followers can look ahead to seeing Trendy Household‘s Sofia Vergara soar from ABC to NBC to assist Klum, Cowell, and Mandel consider essentially the most (and least) proficient hopefuls who come to the present. The rumors have been true!
Sofia Vergara, who will not depart the small display in spite of everything regardless of the upcoming finish of Trendy Household after a really long term, weighed in on the way it feels to affix America’s Got Talent:
I’m so completely happy to affix my new household on ‘AGT.’ It is a new and thrilling subsequent chapter for me and I’m extraordinarily proud to be the primary Latin decide on the present. I can’t wait to look at all of the expertise and have enjoyable with all you guys.
Sofia Vergara appears very excited to affix the AGT group and produce a contemporary perspective to judging the contestants, and he or she’s not the one one. Heidi Klum said that Vergara becoming a member of America’s Got Talent is “the icing on an already scrumptious cake,” whereas NBC Leisure’s president of Different and Actuality TV Meredith Ahr stated that Vergara’s power and wit “mix completely with returning favorites.”
Meredith Ahr additionally named the reason why Sofia Vergara is an effective match, saying that as “a revered actress and profitable entrepreneur,” Vergara “embodies the American dream that’s synonymous with AGT’s transformative stage.”
Sofia Vergara ought to definitely shake up the dynamic in some attention-grabbing methods, on condition that the remainder of the Season 15 group (together with host Terry Crews) are all veterans at this level. Some contemporary blood might be an excellent factor, particularly after the occasions that allegedly resulted in Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough’s firings. Vergara is also a giant title on the small display, so something she has to say about her remedy at AGT (good or unhealthy) may carry lots of weight.
As for Heidi Klum, she will not be out of AGT apply when the time comes to begin Season 15. Though she left as a decide on common seasons of America’s Got Talent after Season 13 (which additionally noticed the departure of Mel B), she served as a decide on the second seaason of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.
Sadly for any AGT followers energized by the information of Sofia Vergara signing on and Heidi Klum returning, America’s Got Talent will not return for Season 15 on NBC till the summer season. You may catch Vergara over on ABC within the meantime within the ultimate run of Trendy Household‘s ultimate season with new episodes on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. For extra viewing choices now and within the not-too-distant future, try our 2020 winter and spring premiere schedule.
