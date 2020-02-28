America’s Got Talent Has Found Its Replacement Judges For Gabrielle Union And Julianne Hough

Sofia Vergara ought to definitely shake up the dynamic in some attention-grabbing methods, on condition that the remainder of the Season 15 group (together with host Terry Crews) are all veterans at this level. Some contemporary blood might be an excellent factor, particularly after the occasions that allegedly resulted in Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough’s firings. Vergara is also a giant title on the small display, so something she has to say about her remedy at AGT (good or unhealthy) may carry lots of weight.